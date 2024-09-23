Scripps to present at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Sept. 24

CINCINNATI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company's business strategies at the 32nd annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Jason Combs, chief financial officer, and Rebecca Riegelsberger, treasurer and senior vice president of tax, will meet with investors Tuesday and Wednesday. Their presentation is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday.

Live audio of the presentation will be available from 1:35 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Pacific (4:35 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. Eastern time). To listen, visit www.scripps.com and click on "investor information." A replay will be available under "audio/video links" for approximately 90 days.

The conference takes place at The Phoenician. Registration is required.

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3732, [email protected]

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

