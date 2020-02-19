Scripps to present on business strategies at Deutsche Bank Conference on March 10

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company's business strategies at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 10, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Lisa Knutson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Brian Lawlor, president, Local Media, and Carolyn Micheli, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings and will host a fireside chat at 11:05 a.m. that day.

Live audio of the discussion will be available from 11:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Eastern. To listen, visit www.scripps.com and click on "investor information." A replay will be available under "audio/video links" for approximately 30 days.

The conference takes place at The Breakers Hotel, and registration is required.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

