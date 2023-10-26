Scripps to present on business strategies at Stephens Conference on Nov. 14, 2023

CINCINNATI , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company's business strategies at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference (NASH2023) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carolyn Micheli, executive vice president and chief investor relations officer, and Rebecca Riegelsberger, treasurer and vice president of tax, will meet with investors Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 15. Their fireside chat is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central time Nov. 14.

The conference takes place at The Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel. Registration is required.

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, [email protected]

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of television stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

