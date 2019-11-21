Scripps to present on business strategies at Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Dec. 3

CINCINNATI, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company's business strategies at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Las Vegas.

Lisa Knutson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Carolyn Micheli, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, and Jason Combs, vice president, planning, budgeting and forecasting, will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings and will host a fireside chat at 10:35 a.m. that day.

Knutson also will participate in a panel discussion focused on the local broadcast industry at 1:35 p.m.

The conference takes place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and registration is required.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

