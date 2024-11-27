Scripps to webcast Noble Financial session on Dec. 3

News provided by

The E.W. Scripps Company

Nov 27, 2024, 10:17 ET

CINCINNATI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Combs, chief financial officer for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), will discuss the company's business strategies on a webcast session on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Combs will participate in a fireside chat at the Noble Emerging Growth Equity Conference (NobleCon20) with Noble Director of Research Michael Kupinski. The session will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern time at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

There is no live webcast, but a replay of the session will be available under "investor information" at www.scripps.com by Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, [email protected]

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Scripps News' new streaming programming includes a blend of live events and enterprise reporting

Scripps News' new streaming programming includes a blend of live events and enterprise reporting

Scripps News, the national news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), is rolling out a new lineup for its streaming programming on ...
Scripps promotes station leader to VP and general manager of WFTS in Tampa

Scripps promotes station leader to VP and general manager of WFTS in Tampa

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted Teresa Morgan to vice president and general manager for WFTS, the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Television

Television

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics