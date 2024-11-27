Scripps to webcast Noble Financial session on Dec. 3

CINCINNATI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Combs, chief financial officer for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), will discuss the company's business strategies on a webcast session on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Combs will participate in a fireside chat at the Noble Emerging Growth Equity Conference (NobleCon20) with Noble Director of Research Michael Kupinski. The session will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern time at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

There is no live webcast, but a replay of the session will be available under "investor information" at www.scripps.com by Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, [email protected]

