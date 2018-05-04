Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards

CINCINNATI, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the role of journalism in creating a better-informed world, the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards will be broadcast in Scripps' 24 local television markets this spring.

The 90-minute show will air on the stations through July.

Journalist Lara Logan hosted the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards on April 19, 2018. Photo by Mark Bowen for the Scripps Howard Foundation.

The show is a rebroadcast of the April 19 program hosted by award-winning "60 Minutes" correspondent Lara Logan, which was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube and viewed more than 600,000 times.

During the event, the Scripps Howard Foundation presented more than $170,000 in prize money to journalists in 15 categories. The celebration took place at historic Memorial Hall in Cincinnati.

Winners represent news organizations both large and small, including The Washington Post, NPR and The New York Times as well as The Kansas City Star, Bristol Herald Courier and WXIA 11Alive Atlanta.

The New York Times received the night's highest honor when it was named the winner of the inaugural Impact Award, recognizing the year's most impactful reporting. The Times won for its reporting on sexual misconduct, which was the catalyst for the #MeToo movement.

"The winners of the Scripps Howard Awards shine light on some of the most important stories of our time," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Foundation. "We are thrilled to continue honoring the 2017 winners and their impact on society by bringing the show to a much broader audience."

The 65th Annual Awards will air on Scripps' TV stations across the country at the dates and times following (all times local):

WXYZ Detroit – Sunday, May 6, 1 p.m. and Sunday, June 10, 4:30 p.m.

KMTV Omaha – Saturday, May 12, 3:30 p.m.

KMGH Denver – Sunday, May 20, 11 a.m.

WFTS Tampa – Sunday, May 20, 1 p.m.

KGUN Tucson – Saturday, May 26, 3:30 p.m.

WFTX Fort Myers – Sunday, May 27, 1 p.m.

WKBW Buffalo – Sunday, June 3, 1 p.m.

WPTV West Palm – Sunday, June 3, 3 p.m.

WRTV Indianapolis – Sunday, June 10, 4 p.m.

WSYM Lansing – Wednesday, June 13, 4:30 p.m.

KERO Bakersfield – Sunday, June 17, 10 a.m.

WTVF Nashville – Sunday, June 17, 1 p.m.

KJRH Tulsa – Saturday, June 23, 1 p.m.

WCPO Cincinnati – Sunday, June 24, 4:30 p.m.

KTNV Las Vegas – Sunday, June 24, 12 p.m.

WGBA Green Bay – Sunday, June 24, 12 p.m.

KGTV San Diego – Sunday, June 24, 12:30 p.m.

KIVI Boise – Sunday, July 1, 11:30 a.m.

KNXV Phoenix – Sunday, July 1, 3 p.m.

KSAW Twin Falls – Sunday, July 1, 11:30 a.m.

WEWS Cleveland – Sunday, July 8, 1 p.m.

WMAR Baltimore – Saturday, July 14, 6:30 p.m.

The show aired in KSHB Kansas City and WTMJ Milwaukee in late April.

The Scripps Howard Awards, presented in partnership with the Foundation's corporate parent, The E.W. Scripps Company, showcase the best in American journalism from the past year.

Dedicated to excellence in journalism, the Scripps Howard Foundation educates, empowers and honors extraordinary journalists who illuminate community issues, and partners with impactful organizations to drive change and improve lives.



