Scripps: We have the right board and the right strategy for meaningful company growth

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) is aggressively implementing a transformative company growth strategy that has momentum and is yielding tangible results.

Although GAMCO Asset Management has failed to make a case for change, GAMCO has initiated a proxy contest for the full slate of directors elected by our Class A common shareholders.

"We have a plan underway based on real numbers and tied to real decisions we're making that we anticipate will create as much if not more value and performance improvement than GAMCO asserts we need," said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. "GAMCO has put forth margin targets that are vague and baseless, while the Scripps plan is based on specifics. We have the right board members and the right plan in place, and we are moving forward with urgency."

The Scripps plan includes:

The right board and the right strategy

The board and management have been agents of change for Scripps and have the right set of skills and expertise to execute the transformative plan. The company has streamlined its Local Media segment and corporate cost structure and expects to yield more than $30 million in annual savings. It aims to strengthen its broadcast television portfolio through a buy-sell-swap acquisition strategy. Scripps' National Media businesses are growing rapidly, and the segment delivered its first profitable quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, the board continues to return cash to shareholders, announcing a regular dividend in February 2018.

Strong projections that show a path to maximize shareholder value

The company has said it expects cash flow from operations to grow more than 40 percent from 2016 levels by 2020, propelled by retransmission revenue and restructuring initiatives. It also anticipates margin improvement of 400 basis points between 2018 and 2020. It already is garnering near-term results from the strategic implementation, and these projections suggest the strategy could create at least as much value for shareholders as GAMCO's assertions about growing our broadcast cash flow (BCF) margins. GAMCO also has neglected to present a plan for achieving its BCF target.

GAMCO has arbitrarily referenced the expenses associated with the current proxy contest. However, in conversations with GAMCO CEO Mario Gabelli, Symson presented a compromise on behalf of the board that would effectively end the contest. Symson offered to include one of GAMCO's nominees in the Scripps slate of directors. Gabelli dismissed this offer and insisted he wanted all three of his nominees on the board "or nothing at all."

GAMCO also has failed to offer an alternative strategy that creates more value for shareholders and has refused attempts at constructive dialogue and compromise. The Scripps board believes replacing three of its directors with GAMCO's nominees would add an unnecessary risk of distraction from the execution of the company's strategy at a time when it is seeing strong momentum. The election of GAMCO's nominees would also diminish the diversity of experience our Board brings to the table and eliminate the shareholder perspective of our nominees, as former members of the investment community.

The Scripps board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote the WHITE proxy card to vote "FOR" each of the board's nominees: Lauren R. Fine, Roger L. Ogden and Kim Williams. Date, sign and return the WHITE proxy card in the envelope provided or use the telephone or Internet method of voting described on the WHITE proxy card or WHITE voting instruction form.



