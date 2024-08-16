Scripps wins three National Murrow Awards

CINCINNATI, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For its deeply reported storytelling and investigative journalism, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has received three prestigious 2024 National Edward R. Murrow Awards: two for Scripps News and one for WRTV in Richmond, Virginia.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the honors Thursday afternoon during a virtual awards ceremony.

Scripps News won in the television network category of "continuing coverage" for "In Real Life: Injected." In the documentary, Scripps News National Investigative Correspondent Lori Jane Gliha revealed that there is no uniform protocol in the U.S. for paramedics to administer the powerful ketamine sedative on patients during police encounters. The documentary guides viewers through a years-long examination of the use of ketamine by paramedics. Gliha's investigation also examined a few rare-but-controversial deaths related to this practice and looked at the fatal encounters between paramedics and Elijah McClain in Colorado and Jamie Britt in South Carolina. An original Scripps News survey found, at the time, agencies in 48 states permitted paramedics to use ketamine to calm agitated or behavioral patients in pre-hospital settings.

Scripps News, in partnership with Bellingcat, won in the television network category of "excellence in innovation" for "Russia's Ghost Fleet." In a collaborative special report, Scripps News' visual investigations correspondent Jake Godin and Bellingcat journalists uncovered Russian vessels covertly exploiting international ports for Ukraine's resources in the spoils of war. The reporting team analyzed marine traffic data and satellite imagery to provide an insightful and comprehensive look into a secretive trade that's reshaping global dynamics and an understanding of how Russia's concealed operations are robbing Ukraine of one of its most valuable assets. "Russia's Ghost Fleet" also received a third-place National Headliner Award in April.

WTVR in Richmond, Virginia, won in the small-market television category of "news documentary" for "Reopen the case: Center Street." The investigation, produced in partnership with the nonprofit organization Reopen the Case Foundation, started with the November 2022 murder case of 17-year-old Cion Carroll. During this investigation, the team uncovered two more suspicious deaths and missing person cases dating back to 2020 in the small town of Lunenburg, Virginia. While working with law enforcement, advocates and loved ones of victims to highlight these unsolved cases, three additional suspicious deaths in the county were revealed. The documentary ushered in potential leads for state and federal authorities.

This is the fourth National Murrow Award WTVR has won in five years. The CBS6 team won for "News Series" in 2023, "Sports Reporting" in 2022 and "Overall Excellence" in 2020.

"These awards are evidence of Scripps' commitment – across our national and local newsrooms – to journalism that has true impact," said Scripps President of News Kate O'Brian. "For each of these investigations, Scripps News teams spent weeks, months and even years listening to people and their stories, combing through data and asking critical questions of those in power. Through persistence and courage, they've advanced our understanding of our world and brought critical information to light in their pursuit of truth."

The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the news industry, celebrating local and national journalism that aligns with the RTDNA Code of Ethics, showcases technical prowess and underscores the significance and influence of journalism as a community service. The honored work echoes the excellence that Edward R. Murrow established as the gold standard in broadcast news.

The winners will be celebrated at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala, in New York City on Oct. 14. View the full list of 2024 National Murrow Award winners here.

Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, [email protected]

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company