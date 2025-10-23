Script Intelligence Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Screenplay Analysis Platform, Delivering Professional Coverage in Hours Instead of Weeks for Screenwriters

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Script Intelligence, an innovative software platform for screenwriters, announced the launch of its groundbreaking screenplay analysis service that transforms the traditionally slow and expensive script coverage process into an instant, accessible solution. The platform delivers professional-quality feedback in just 3-4 hours, eliminating the weeks-long wait times that have long frustrated writers seeking to improve their craft.

Each Script Intelligence coverage report spans over 30 pages and provides detailed notes on essential screenplay components including synopsis, premise, structure, characters, dialogue, setting, pacing, tone, and transitions. The platform goes beyond basic story analysis to address critical industry considerations such as mass appeal versus niche audience potential, unique hooks, distribution paths, accessibility, budget considerations, and strategic guidance for pitching scripts to industry professionals.

The platform's advanced AI technology has been specifically trained on industry-standard screenplay evaluation criteria, ensuring that writers receive actionable insights aligned with professional expectations. This makes Script Intelligence particularly valuable for writers, studios, production companies and agencies who are seeking rapid feedback.

This is a wonderful tool for any company seeking to streamline their internal screenplay coverage department and a must have for all screenwriters.

