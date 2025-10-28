Script Runner and Uber Direct Partner to Bring Prescription Delivery to Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Script Runner , an AI-powered medication logistics platform, today announced a partnership with Uber Direct to introduce prescription delivery in Canada, giving pharmacies a smarter, lower-cost way to deliver at scale. This makes prescription delivery faster, more efficient, and more reliable for patients nationwide.

Through Uber Direct's software capabilities, Canadian pharmacies can now intelligently organize prescriptions into optimized delivery routes. This approach enables faster deliveries, better use of resources, and lower costs for pharmacies - addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing the industry today: the need to do more with limited staff and time.

"In rural Alberta, delivery workforce shortages are a constant challenge for pharmacies," said Fayaz Rajabali, franchise owner of three pharmacies and past President of the Alberta College of Pharmacy. "By ensuring it's done properly and within the right regulatory framework, Script Runner's innovative approach with Uber helps us deliver more prescriptions in fewer trips. That means saving time, lowering costs, and ensuring patients receive their medications quickly and reliably, even when resources are stretched."

Uber echoed the importance of bringing improvements to the Canadian market to enhance access and efficiency.

"We're excited to partner with Script Runner to bring more options to Canadian pharmacies. With Script Runner's logistics platform, pharmacies can serve patients faster and more efficiently while reducing strain on their operations. This is an example of technology improving access to care." said Kiran Vinta, Head of Uber Direct for US and Canada.

This partnership builds on Script Runner's track record of innovation in pharmacy logistics. In 2024, the company completed Canada's first long-distance autonomous drone delivery of insulin. With the expansion to allow Uber platform integration, Script Runner continues to lead the way in reimagining how pharmacies connect patients with their medications.

About Script Runner

Script Runner is modernizing the infrastructure for medication delivery. Its software powers pharmacies and healthcare organizations to digitize prescription delivery, streamline operations and improve patient care, all through one unified platform. Built for real-world pharmacy operations, Script Runner has been battle-tested in 150+ active deployments across Canada, helping pharmacies and hospitals deliver over 1 million prescriptions safely and efficiently.

About Uber and Uber Direct

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. Launched in 2020, Uber Direct enables businesses to offer on-demand, local delivery to customers through their own sales channels. Businesses around the world use Uber Direct to tap into Uber's delivery network and offer fast and reliable delivery to their customers.

