Script Supercharges Schools by Releasing Forms for Free Use

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech company Script recently published their collection of electronic forms to the public for free use in schools and school districts. This new development provides schools with a much needed boost while providing schools better analytics. The new forms help schools collect and track information such as internal requests, permission from parents, nurse visits, and incident reports to improve service to the students. With more than 40 district forms being published, Script's release is seen as a much needed supplement to school efficiency.

In recent years, schools have struggled to adopt technology while under pressure from budget and staffing cuts. "We felt the timing was right to do something that would really relieve some pressure on the schools and school administrators," said Aaron White, CEO of Script. Due to ongoing budget constraints, schools had to become creative with doing more with less resources. According to 2015 US Census Bureau data, educational funding is lower in 29 states than it was in 2008 – more than 10 years ago.

Companies like Script have stepped up to help make a meaningful impact on the school system – and the schools couldn't be happier. "We have heard from countless schools and districts about the need for automated district processes. In an effort to better serve our districts and schools, we want to provide a gallery of free forms to help the creative process of mapping out district processes," said Aaron White. "Sometimes schools and districts don't know where to start when it comes to automating processes and hopefully we can help that by providing similar forms we have seen automated from hundreds of districts around the nation. All for free!"

The collection of free school forms released by Script are available at http://www.scriptapp.com/forms in both PDF and Word Document formats. The forms can be downloaded for free without being a Script customer, and Script plans to publish additional forms in the future. Inquiries about this new program, or Script's platform, may be directed to info@scriptapp.com

