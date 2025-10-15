Scripta Insights Introduces New Member Incentive Rewards Experience

Creating Unprecedented Alignment Between Members and Plans to Lower Pharmacy Costs

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights , the doctor-driven, AI-powered pharmacy navigation company that helps self-insured employers, health plans, and their members find the Right Meds at the Best Price™, today announced the launch of its new Member Incentive Rewards Experience — an enhanced program that helps plan sponsors lower pharmacy costs by aligning members and plans around shared savings goals.

Scripta's Member Incentive Rewards Experience is a next-generation program that builds on the company's proven prescription savings campaigns, leveraging advanced population-health analytics to deliver data-driven, personalized incentives at scale. What began as targeted, campaign-based efforts is now a fully integrated, automated product experience that aligns members and plans around shared savings goals.

This next-generation program builds on Scripta's proven prescription savings campaigns, leveraging advanced population-health analytics to deliver data-driven, personalized incentives at scale. What began as targeted, campaign-based efforts is now a fully integrated, automated product experience that aligns members and plans around shared savings goals.

"When members and plans are truly aligned, everyone wins," said Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights. "Our new Incentive Rewards Experience helps members make smart choices that reduce overall plan costs — and those savings can be reinvested to improve benefits for everyone. It's a virtuous cycle of alignment, engagement, and shared value."

The enhanced program enables self-insured employers and health plans to target high-impact medications with meaningful plan-savings potential and to reward members with personalized, flexible incentives that fit their populations.

Early pilots with select Scripta clients have already shown strong engagement and satisfaction. As one Scripta member shared: "Switching to a lower-cost prescription was simple. My prescriber updated it without any hassle, and I saw the savings at the pharmacy right away. The gift card was a thoughtful bonus that rewarded me for making a smart choice."

A Virtuous Cycle of Alignment and Savings

Scripta's approach goes beyond short-term cost reduction. By sharing a portion of the plan's savings directly with members, employers and health plans foster a new kind of partnership — one where cost-conscious decisions by members directly support a healthier, more sustainable plan. Over time, this alignment reduces overall pharmacy spend while preserving, and even enhancing, benefit quality.

Key Program Enhancements Include:

Personalized Communications: Clear, engaging messages that outline specific switch opportunities, member and plan savings, and available rewards.





Clear, engaging messages that outline specific switch opportunities, member and plan savings, and available rewards. In-App Convenience: Members can view offers, track progress, and redeem rewards directly within Scripta's member app.





Members can view offers, track progress, and redeem rewards directly within Scripta's member app. Multi-Channel Delivery: Campaigns are customized across mail, email, SMS, and in-app channels to meet members where they are.





Campaigns are customized across mail, email, SMS, and in-app channels to meet members where they are. Comprehensive Support: End-to-end campaign management with guidance from Scripta's member advocates and pharmacists.





End-to-end campaign management with guidance from Scripta's member advocates and pharmacists. Robust Analytics: Real-time reporting and insights that demonstrate savings, engagement, and ROI.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights is a venture-backed digital-health company leading innovation in pharmacy navigation for self-insured employers, health plans, and their members. Founded in 2019 after nearly a decade of research and development by doctors, pharmacists, and data scientists, Scripta's platform helps employers and members save by identifying, communicating, and activating prescription savings opportunities.

For more information, visit www.scriptainsights.com or follow Scripta Insights on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Krebs

LKPR, Inc. for Scripta Insights

[email protected]

646-824-5186

SOURCE Scripta Insights