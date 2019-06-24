ScriptAssist Holdings Launches First Prescription Management Platform Built in Blockchain

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptAssist Holdings, Inc., a pharmacy technology company, announces the launch of its first-to-market prescription management platform built in blockchain through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ScriptAssist Pharmacy (SAPh).

SAPh is an online and retail pharmacy offering medication management tools for patients required to take complicated medication regimens. The blockchain platform is patient-facing and a first in the PharmTech sector.

"Patient data and privacy are our priority," said Jason Owens, CEO and managing partner of ScriptAssist Holdings. "We understand the importance of keeping our patient's prescription data safe and secure, and we go the extra mile to help protect the privacy of our patient's medical data through HIPAA compliance and through our technology platform."

Addressing Patient Data Breaches in The News

Recent medical industry news has identified potential patient data breaches by other large PBMs. SAPh helps protect the privacy of its prescription data through its proprietary platform.

SAPh's network of data can be shared securely and privately between doctors and pharmacists with built-in security and transparency, via the blockchain, for authorized users. SAPh provides patients with an easy and convenient way to manage medical prescriptions, vitamins and supplements. Pre-packing and dose management is streamlined through its unique pouch management system.

The functionality of ScriptAssist technologies is best highlighted through its online toolset. Together, the proprietary technologies result in medication management with exact dosing, refill options, caretaker functionality, customer support and home delivery.

Scalability in the PharmTech Industry

Currently, the pharmacy industry has become stagnant when it comes to technology advancement. The closed information model results in patients leaving the pharmacy without further guidance on dosages and medication management.

"We have an opportunity to scale thoughtfully due to the foundation of a strong technology core that will give patients the confidence they are managing their medication regimen safely and securely," said Bob Leland, COO and managing partner of ScriptAssist Holdings. According to the AJMC , medication mismanagement costs the healthcare system more than $317 billion every year.

About ScriptAssist Holdings, Inc.

ScriptAssist Holdings, Inc.is the parent company of ScriptAssist Pharmacy, LLC and ScriptAssist Technologies, LLC. Together the entities form the full-service online and retail pharmacy and tech division operated by CEO Jason Owens and COO Bob Leland. ScriptAssist Holdings will be attending the McKesson ideaShare in Orlando June 26th - 29th, 2019.

SOURCE ScriptAssist Holdings