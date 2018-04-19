Scriptation Secures Series B Financing from Oscar and Emmy Winners

MALIBU, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scriptation, the industry-leading script reader and annotation app for film and TV professionals backed by award-winning Hollywood players, today announced the closing of its Series B financing round.

Actor/director, Rob Morrow (Billions, Designated Survivor), led this round of funding and joined backers including Oscar-winning cinematographer Russell Carpenter (Titanic, Ant-Man), Emmy-winning director Michael Spiller (Modern Family, Champions), Emmy-nominated writer/producer Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Girls Trip), and Oscar-nominated writer/director Gail Lerner (Will & Grace, Seraglio).

"We're excited to have such an incredibly talented and diverse group of actors, writers, directors, and cinematographers join our team," said Steven Vitolo, CEO of Scriptation. "Each brings a unique perspective that aligns with our vision to bring paperless productivity apps into every facet of the production process and will enable us to grow."

This round of funding will be used to scale operations, develop new features, and expand Scriptation Studio, an enterprise offering.

Scriptation Studio is designed for studios and production companies. This product segment focuses on secure document distribution, dedicated feature-sets for production departments, and real-time collaboration for film and TV crews. Additionally, the app allows studios the opportunity to go paperless and pursue an eco-friendly production method.

"For years I have been frustrated with the amount of unnecessary waste that comes with paper scripts," said actor/director Rob Morrow. "It wasn't until Scriptation that I could finally go paperless. It's a game-changer for the storytelling process. There's no turning back. The time has come and Scriptation is leading the way."

Since its launch, Scriptation has revolutionized the industry with its "transcription technology," a proprietary algorithm that compares, analyzes, and transfers PDF annotations between documents. This technology, built exclusively for film and television, eliminates the inefficient industry practice of collating paper script pages and recopying notes from draft to draft.

Scriptation has been used on shows such as The Walking Dead, Scandal, Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Doctor, Silicon Valley, Better Call Saul, Superstore, The Looming Tower, Grace and Frankie, The Tick, Once Upon a Time, 13 Reasons Why, and more. The app is currently available on iOS and Windows.

