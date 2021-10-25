Scriptation Wins Emmy Award for Engineering

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scriptation, Apple's #1 app for Film & TV production, was named a recipient of the Television Academy's 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards. The app received this top honor at a ceremony on Thursday, October 21st at the JW Marriott Hotel at LA Live, hosted by Kirsten Vangsness.

Steve Vitolo of Scriptation accepts the Engineering Emmy at the 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards, presented by the Television Academy at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images) Franco Zuccar, from left, Steve Vitolo and Felipe A. Mendez, of Scriptation pose with their Engineering Emmy at the 73rd Engineering Emmy Awards, presented by the Television Academy at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images)

Founded in 2013, Scriptation set out to revolutionize the script revision process. Scriptation's launch was propelled by Emmy nominated actor Rainn Wilson's "Script Change Hell" campaign, which highlighted the chaos of getting a revised script, figuring out what's changed, and rewriting notes onto the new pages.

To solve this industry-wide problem, Scriptation's engineering team developed proprietary algorithms that compare, analyze, and transfer PDF annotations between scripts. This groundbreaking achievement shortened a process that used to take hours, into seconds.

Scriptation has been used on thousands of productions worldwide including Emmy-winning series' "Saturday Night Live," "Bridgerton," and "Game of Thrones." The company is backed by over a dozen Hollywood power players including "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, "Billions" actor and director Rob Morrow, "Modern Family" director Michael Spiller, "Grace and Frankie" director Gail Lerner, and "Titanic" cinematographer Russell Carpenter.

"Keeping my notes in every draft of a script and having them migrate is huge for me," says Liz Hannah, co-writer of the Academy Award nominated film "The Post." "It cuts down on time, and makes it easy to share when I'm in a room with my collaborators."

"I make an enormous number of notes, including lighting and blocking diagrams, and they're all housed in my script," says "Creepshow" cinematographer Rob Draper. "Transferring all that data with one button click is a tremendous timesaver."

Recipients of the Emmy award are Lead Engineer Franco Zuccar, and Scriptation co-founders Felipe Mendez and Steve Vitolo. "Scriptation has completely disrupted how production work is done on set," says Vitolo. "We're honored to be recognized as a leader in the digital production space, by creating solutions that provide wins for the user, the studios, and the environment."

Available as a Universal app for Apple devices, Scriptation transforms traditional production tasks into efficient and environmentally-conscious workflows, enabling entire productions to go paperless. Scriptation's widespread adoption is linked to its time-saving value to every department on set and off, having become the essential tool for remote collaboration and paperless practices. www.Scriptation.com

