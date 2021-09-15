SCRIPTS Asia Appoints Junichi Hongo as Representative Director in Japan

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCRIPTS Asia Inc., the leading provider of regional investor event coverage in Asia Pacific, today announced the appointment of Junichi Hongo as Representative Director of the Company's Japan subsidiary, SCRIPTS Asia K.K.

Junichi Hongo had previously served as the Global Head of Corporate Partners at SCRIPTS Asia. In his new role, Hongo will focus on meeting the global demand for SCRIPTS Asia services, while continuing to manage relationships with corporates in Asia Pacific. This appointment comes on the heels of exponential growth for the company over the past year.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead SCRIPTS Asia K.K. through this exciting period of growth. We are pleased to see the positive reception to SCRIPTS Asia services from both domestic corporates and international investors."

Junichi Hongo brings 20 years of experience in Corporate Access and IR Advisory in New York and Tokyo, with his latest role being the Head of Corporate Access at UBS Securities Japan. Mr. Hongo is based in Tokyo and graduated from Hosei University with a Bachelor of Economics and American University in Washington D.C. with a Master of Financial Economics.

"Since joining SCRIPTS Asia, Mr. Hongo has made tremendous contributions to our growth story. I am delighted to see him assume further responsibilities as our Regional Director in Japan," said Erik Abbott, founder and CEO of SCRIPTS Asia. "Mr. Hongo's expertise and established track record working with foreign investors seeking information on Japanese companies - and working with the listed companies themselves - makes him uniquely suited for this position. I am confident he will help us continue our growth trajectory in Japan and beyond."

SCRIPTS Asia provides superior coverage of investor events in Asia through direct relationships with listed companies in the region and through superior local language sourcing abilities. The company's services include event audio, transcripts, translations, event metadata, and Q&A sessions, made available through both feed and desktop platforms.

About SCRIPTS Asia

Founded in 2018, SCRIPTS Asia is the leading source of event coverage in Asia Pacific for institutional investors worldwide with offices in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

