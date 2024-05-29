ScriptSave and Rx Outreach use first-of-its-kind tool to reduce medication costs for America's most vulnerable people

Dedicated wireless device enables clinics to identify the pharmacy with the lowest-cost drug for each patient

TUCSON, Ariz. and ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptSave®, a trusted provider of prescription savings solutions, and Rx Outreach, a leading national non-profit pharmacy, today announced a new partnership and the launch of RxCheck Pro, a wireless tablet designed to revolutionize medication access and affordability for healthcare safety net providers and their patients.

"Uninsured and under-insured patients, recently released prisoners, and homeless families too often fall into a downward spiral of declining health because they cannot afford their medications and don't know where to turn," said William Vatterott, Rx Outreach Director of Marketing and Programs. "We are proud to partner with ScriptSave to offer safety net healthcare providers an easy, effective way to let patients know where to go for the lowest prices and how much they should expect to pay–before they leave the office."

RxCheck Pro is a tablet-based tool that helps healthcare providers navigate the complex and dynamic pharmacy landscape to locate the best prices for essential medications for their patients. Clinic staff can quickly compare medication resources, pharmacy prices, and multiple prescription savings programs through a simple search. This allows the provider and patient to discuss therapeutic alternatives and fulfillment options at the point of prescribing. RxCheck Pro also indicates if a manufacturer assistance program exists for the medication and how to apply for it. The information can then be sent from the device to the patient. This entire process has been designed to minimize cost, friction, and confusion.

RxCheck Pro has the potential to increase adherence significantly by allowing providers and patients to make more informed decisions about medications, lowering costs, and reducing the stigma associated with going to the pharmacy counter when the patient does not know whether he or she will be able to afford the prescription. RxCheck Pro is a companion product to RxCheck, which is used in hundreds of drug and grocery stores to streamline customer flow at the pharmacy, while saving consumers time and money.

Rx Outreach and ScriptSave will provide RxCheck Pro tablets at no cost to healthcare safety net providers that serve uninsured patients and prisons.

"Navigating today's often confusing array of savings cards, coupon programs, pharmacy programs, and therapeutic alternatives is a burden on providers and a barrier to compliance for vulnerable patients," said Marcus Sredzinski, PharmD, ScriptSave COO and EVP. "By harnessing the power of technology and collaboration, we aim to equip community healthcare providers with the tools they need to champion medication adherence and enhance patient outcomes."

Healthcare providers interested in more information about the RxCheck Pro tablet should visit https://rxoutreach.org/rxcheck/

About ScriptSave

ScriptSave is built on providing convenient ways to save money, tools to manage personal health, and information about medications and health conditions that benefit both consumers and clients. For nearly 30 years, ScriptSave has delivered innovative, high-value solutions to pharmacies, retail and big box chains, health plans, organizations, and consumers. It supports clients with services that help them stay competitive and advance their brand and gives consumers the tools needed to improve their wellbeing. When you put them together, it's a picture of health. ScriptSave is a wholly owned subsidiary of MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Rx Outreach

Rx Outreach is the nation's largest, nonprofit, fully licensed digital pharmacy and offers more than 950 medication strengths for people who are uninsured or underinsured. Rx Outreach partners with hundreds of clinics and organizations across the U.S. to provide a crucial health safety net for those unable to access affordable medication. Rx Outreach began as an internal program at Express Scripts and became a separate charity in 2010. Since then, Rx Outreach has saved people in need more than $1 billion on their prescription medications compared to retail costs. For more information, visit www.rxoutreach.org.

