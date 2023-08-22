ScriptSave launches in-store prescription price comparison tool

News provided by

ScriptSave

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Handheld device helps pharmacies lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers and streamline workflow, wins NACDS best product award 

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptSave today announced the launch of ScriptSave RxCheck™, a secure, dedicated device that empowers pharmacy staff to compare multiple prescription discount program prices through one search and offer consumers the lowest available cost.

"With so many prescription discount programs, consumers may bring any number of cards to the pharmacy just to find the lowest price," said Marcus Sredzinski PharmD, COO and EVP at ScriptSave. "It shouldn't be that complicated. We created ScriptSave RxCheck to streamline the comparison process for pharmacy staff and lower the cost of healthcare for consumers."

Earlier this month, ScriptSave RxCheck was named Best Product in the Pharmacy Operations Equipment and Services category at NACDS Total Store Expo, the largest gathering of retailers and suppliers in the health and wellness industry.

Traditionally, to help customers save money, pharmacy staff conduct individual internet searches to verify the price of each drug through each discount program–a time-consuming process that can be frustrating for staff and customers in line.

ScriptSave RxCheck is a dedicated tablet that lets pharmacy staff quickly compare multiple cash cards through just one search–finding the lowest cost for customers in seconds. This improves workflow for staff behind the counter and delivers a better experience for everyone involved.

The device can be implemented in pharmacies alongside any marketplace, internal, or third-party programs. It can also be customized based on a store's needs or preferences.

"At ScriptSave, we're continually innovating to improve pharmacy operations, customer traffic, and competitiveness," continued Sredzinski. "ScriptSave RxCheck will deliver on all of these goals."

To learn more about ScriptSave RxCheck, contact Rich Gerber, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development, at [email protected].

ABOUT SCRIPTSAVE
For more than two decades, ScriptSave® programs have been helping close the gaps in healthcare and prescription coverage with innovative savings programs for the uninsured and underinsured. ScriptSave solutions, analytics and unique expertise save patients money and increase medication adherence, while attracting and retaining loyal, profitable customers, members and patients for our clients. For more information, go to www.scriptsave.com.

SOURCE ScriptSave

