ScriptSender and Konica Minolta Healthcare Partner to Streamline Radiology Workflows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptSender announced today that it is partnering with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. to create a faster and stronger communication pathway between radiology practices and referring physicians.

ScriptSender is a leader in enabling secure, one-click communications between healthcare providers. Using ScriptSender technology, any document from any application and any medical group can be sent to an imaging practice with a single click. Imaging centers can also send any document directly into the referrer's system. No downloads, installations, or interface building is required.

Konica Minolta will offer ScriptSender as a value-add to its Exa® RIS and PACS customers. The substantial time and money spent on creating complex integrations to referring providers is time that can now be directed to patient care. ScriptSender technology securely transmits live data—not a PDF or image file—so the back-and-forth voicemails, missing fax pages, illegible artifacts, and delays or errors inherent in faxing no longer impede clinical workflow.

Kevin Borden, Vice President of Product for Healthcare IT at Konica Minolta, said, "With this partnership, we're helping imaging providers be more efficient and strategic. They can now offer a unique solution to their referring provider community that will enhance communication, seamlessly integrate information into the patient record, and provide a more collaborative clinical environment. Results are faster, clinical information is clearer and securely shared, and significant costs can be saved."

"Konica Minolta's Exa Platform is gaining substantial momentum in the imaging market, and we're very pleased to add greater value for their customers through one-click referral integration," said Jim Burchfield, Senior VP of Sales and Business Development for ScriptSender. "Together, our technologies make it so simple for radiology groups and their referring physicians to eliminate the manual fax workflows and expensive HL7 Interfaces, resulting in complete integration to Exa and fully automated clinical documents, orders, and results."

About ScriptSender

ScriptSender enables secure, one-click communication between healthcare providers. Integration is made easy—without the complexities and costs associated with new interfaces, site-to-site VPN issues, and lost faxes. With a portfolio that includes its flagship product, ScriptSender, plus Web Orders, ReportSender, Image Viewer, and other solutions, ScriptSender aims to enhance relationships among healthcare providers of every size. Our solutions are the result of years of executive leadership in healthcare along with hands-on technology expertise. For more information, visit www.scriptsender.com.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902) For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

SOURCE ScriptSender