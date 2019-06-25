ScriptSender Partners with MedCurrent to Enable Fast Clinical Decision Support Integration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptSender, a leader in enabling secure, one-click communication between healthcare providers, today announced a partnership with MedCurrent Corporation, a leader in radiology Clinical Decision Support (CDS) technology. As a result, MedCurrent's OrderWise® CDS platform will be integrated into ScriptSender's full software suite so that physicians have a streamlined way to meet the Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) mandates set down by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for advanced imaging.

Fully qualified as a Clinical Decision Support Mechanism (CDSM) by CMS, MedCurrent's OrderWise guides referring clinicians through clinical decision pathways to help them seamlessly order the right diagnostic imaging tests for their patients. In the U.S., OrderWise incorporates diagnostic imaging guidelines from Intermountain Healthcare (IH), the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Foundation—all CMS-qualified Provider-led entities (PLEs).

"The legislative intent of CDS is to improve outcomes and reduce cost by leveraging evidence-based standards," said Chris Craft, CEO of ScriptSender. "With the January 1st, 2020, deadline quickly approaching, physicians need a solution, and they need it fast. ScriptSender and MedCurrent enable groups to be compliant on day one—ahead of the competition. Greater efficiency is what ScriptSender is all about, because we enable providers to connect to any other clinician in one click—without building expensive interfaces. We get orders, clinical information, and results flowing between EMRs, so the partnership with MedCurrent is a perfect fit. CDS data has to move quickly between providers, without disrupting workflows. We're making that easy."

The integration between ScriptSender and MedCurrent delivers substantial productivity gains to providers. ScriptSender enables instant communication among providers, and OrderWise delivers recommendations, based on appropriate use criteria, in real-time at the point of care.

"This relationship means that clinicians who use ScriptSender now have access to a CMS-qualified Clinical Decision Support Mechanism," said John Adziovsky, CEO of MedCurrent. "It makes it so easy for providers to optimize their clinical workflow, facilitate more appropriate care, and meet regulatory requirements. Patients receive evidence-based care and clinicians benefit from improved clinical and operational outcomes. This is what technology should be doing for healthcare, and we're very excited to be working together with ScriptSender to make this happen."

About MedCurrent

MedCurrent is a physician-founded Clinical Decision Support (CDS) company focused on improving the quality of care and managing health system costs through our innovative and scalable solution, OrderWise®. Our solution enhances the clinical decision-making process with real-time, evidence-based guidelines integrated at the point of care to improve health and healthcare delivery. Deep healthcare experience, superior technology, and business agility make MedCurrent a global leader in CDS solutions. For more information, visit www.medcurrent.com

About ScriptSender

ScriptSender enables secure, one-click communication between healthcare providers. Integration is made easy—without the complexities and costs associated with new interfaces, site-to-site VPN issues, and lost faxes. With a portfolio that includes its flagship product, ScriptSender, plus Web Orders, ReportSender, Image Viewer, and other solutions, ScriptSender aims to enhance relationships among healthcare providers of every size. Our solutions are the result of years of executive leadership in healthcare along with hands-on technology expertise. For more information, visit www.scriptsender.com.

