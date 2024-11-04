ScriptsMD Makes Semaglutide Weight Loss Treatment Accessible and Affordable

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptsMD is an innovative healthcare solution that provides Americans with affordable access to semaglutide weight loss treatment while addressing nationwide medication shortages. The company's comprehensive program delivers semaglutide at just $239 monthly *, making effective weight management accessible to more Americans in a landscape where similar treatments often cost three to four times more.

*Prices subject to change.

Recent clinical studies conducted by The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate semaglutide's remarkable effectiveness, with participants losing an average of 14.9% body weight over a 68-week trial period. Through ScriptsMD's streamlined telehealth platform , patients can access this proven treatment at just $7.97 daily, including medication, consultation, and support.

ScriptsMD's all-inclusive program provides:

Semaglutide medication

Free consultation with U.S. board-certified physicians and prescription

Complete injection kit and supplies

Anti-nausea medication

Temperature-controlled overnight shipping

24/7 provider support

Ongoing medical supervision and dosage adjustments

The company's efficient process begins with a 5-minute online health questionnaire to ensure comprehensive patient evaluation. Qualified patients receive prescriptions in 1-3 days, with medication delivered in 1-2 days through temperature-controlled shipping. This acute, personalized attention helps patients start their weight loss journey without delay.

According to The University of Pennsylvania , as many as 5 million Americans were prescribed Semaglutide in 2023. ScriptsMD distinguishes itself through transparent pricing with no insurance requirements or hidden fees. The program maintains consistent monthly pricing regardless of dosage, up to 1.5mg weekly, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Treatment is managed through a secure, LegitScript-certified platform with McAfee protection, ensuring patient privacy and data security.

For more information about ScriptsMD's Semaglutide program and telehealth services, visit ScriptsMD .

ScriptsMD is revolutionizing healthcare access through its telehealth platform. By connecting patients with board-certified physicians and providing affordable medication access, ScriptsMD makes quality healthcare more accessible to Americans. The company's commitment to patient care includes 24/7 support, transparent pricing, and comprehensive treatment programs.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Scripts MD