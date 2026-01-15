Scripture Central Announces New 2026 Series Lineup

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripture Central, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening faith through scripture study, today announced its new 2026 series lineup under the direction of CEO Dow Wilson. With a mission to "build enduring faith in Jesus Christ by illuminating the scriptures," Scripture Central continues to expand its reach through multiple platforms, languages, and inspired gospel content.

"We are excited to bring these new series to life," said Dow Wilson, CEO of Scripture Central. "Each series is designed to strengthen understanding and faith in Jesus Christ through the scriptures and help viewers apply Gospel principles in their lives."

2026 Content

Church History Matters. Casey Griffiths and Scott Woodward continues to offer in-depth discussions on the challenges and beauty of Latter-day Saint Church history through doctrinal and historical insight.

Faith Insights. Tyler Griffin blends topical gospel teaching with weekly Come, Follow Me content to strengthen testimony and personal conversion.

Finding Christ in the Old Testament. John Hilton III brings an engaging live-classroom approach to Come, Follow Me, showing how Jesus Christ is found throughout the Old Testament.

Handmaidens, Harems, and Heroines. Lynne Hilton Wilson highlights the faith, courage, and testimony of key Biblical women.

Heaven's Code: Temples and Texts, John Thompson and Jack W. Welch explores the symbolic connections between temples and sacred writings.

Let's Get Real. Stephen Jones shares interviews, holy habits, and real-life stories that connect gospel principles to everyday living.

Messages of Christ continues its cinematic New Testament storytelling with immersive 3D productions.

Restoration Revealed. Casey Griffiths offers documentary-style tours of Church history sites.

Stand Forever. Elder Larry E. Corbridge presents devotional messages focused on developing steadfast faith.

2026 International Series

Scripture Central's international expansion includes Central de Jóvenes with Laura Florez.

CFM Portuguese – Vem e Segue-me. Jennifer Torgan and Ray Pinho.

CFM Spanish – Ven, Sígueme. Reyna and Carlos Aburto and Alejandro Orozco.

Hablamos de Cristo with Alejandro Orozco.

CFM Chinese. Felipe and Petra Chou.

CFM French. Christian Euvrard, Valerie Hitoto, and Aline Conté.

CFM Japanese. Yuko Koslow and Megumi Manning.

These initiatives reflect Scripture Central's commitment to making scripture study engaging, accessible, and spiritually transformative for people everywhere.

About Scripture Central

Scripture Central is a nonprofit organization dedicated to illuminating the scriptures and building enduring faith in Jesus Christ through faithful disciple-scholarship.

