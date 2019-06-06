Scritch Celebrates Bond Between Pet Parents, Furry Family Members

SEATTLE, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help pet parents realize the full richness of the pets in their lives, Aon Affinity has created Scritch – a free app designed to help pet parents manage the many facets of their pets' lives and connect them with a community of passionate pet parents across the country. Named after a pet's "scritch" spot (the area where pets love to be scratched that gets a lean in or a foot thumping), Scritch offers everything from tools like maps of nearby pet-friendly places to an interactive community where members can share the joys of pet parenting.

"Our pets add so much to our lives – from simple companionship to boosting our mental and physical wellbeing," said Christina Hopper, President of Aon Affinity's Consumer Solutions Group. "In return for all the goodness that pets bring, pet parents are as devoted to their four-legged family members as their pets are to them. Scritch offers resources that celebrate and strengthen this bond."

Scritch provides pet parents a comprehensive line up of pet resources and tools that support a pet's development, socialization, wellbeing and more. Available on both iOS and Android, download today to access these top features:

Enter fun contests every week and vote for your favorite pets to win bragging rights

Find upcoming dog-friendly events happening near you

Discover nearby pet-friendly locations, such as bars, hotels, parks and shops, via our interactive map

Book a pet sitter or dog walker

Match yourself with nearby adoptable dogs through an adoption quiz that will find the perfect pup for your lifestyle

Store and share important pet care information such as veterinary records and care notes

Use the camera with fun sound effects to get your pet's attention, add stickers and filters to your photos & share with the Scritch community

Learn about dog training, cat behavior, and catch up on all the latest pet trends

To ensure users have access to the best advice and tools for their pets, Scritch has partnered with top pet resources like Rover.com, The Online Dog Trainer, PawsLikeMe and BarkHappy.

"Connecting the Scritch community with other pet passionate parents and services is such a joy" said Andrea Rogers, Director of Affinity Pet Services. "Not only do they love to share news about their own pets, pet parents also support and give advice to one another. Scritch gives them a platform to connect and share."

To access Scritch, download the app from the Apple Store or on GooglePlay, or visit www.scritchspot.com.

About Scritch

Scritch combines everything you need to make pet parenting easy and fun in one digital destination. Pet parents can visit the website or download the app to find the perfect pet to adopt, learn about dog training and cat behavior, post pet photos, read dog and cat product reviews, find a pet sitter or dog walker, discover nearby pet-friendly locations through the map, store and share pet care information, participate in pet photo contests, and much more.

