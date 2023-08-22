Scroll Foundation Partners With Chainlink Labs To Accelerate Ecosystem Growth and Expand App Development on Scroll

To start the collaboration, Scroll is joining the Chainlink SCALE program to support its vision of scaling Ethereum in an open and community-driven manner.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scroll, a fully open-source, Ethereum equivalent zkEVM-based zkRollup that enables native compatibility for existing Ethereum applications and tools is partnering with Chainlink Labs to deliver Chainlink Web3 services to Scroll's developers. Scroll has joined the Chainlink SCALE (Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement) program to help boost the adoption of its native zkEVM scaling solution for Ethereum.

This initiative is aimed at accelerating ecosystem growth and the long-term adoption of Scroll by equipping its developers with low-cost, reliable Chainlink Web3 services. As part of this program, Scroll will cover certain operating costs of Chainlink oracle nodes that supply the network with a variety of Data Feeds and other oracle services.

"Scroll joining the Chainlink SCALE program is a great driver to help propel the adoption of the zkEVM layer-2 network. By aligning the Chainlink and Scroll ecosystems, this collaboration supports developer innovation and fosters the creation of applications that underpin the long-term growth of the Scroll ecosystem," said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs.

This deployment of resources will help Scroll realize its vision of scaling Ethereum in an open and community-driven manner while giving its ecosystem developers access to a wide range of reliable and low-cost oracle services for an extended period of time. This will set a foundation for Scroll to support secure, fully featured, and highly scalable dApps.

"We are excited to work with Chainlink Labs to bring best-in-class oracle services to leading DeFi applications building on Scroll. With its focus on Ethereum scalability and security, Scroll is the default destination for DeFi applications that need Chainlink oracles to function," said Haichen Shen, Head of Engineering and Co-Founder at Scroll.

Chainlink SCALE is an initiative centered around sustainably accelerating the growth of oracle infrastructure in parallel with blockchain and layer-2 ecosystems. Its focus is providing L1s/L2s with increased access to high-quality, low-cost, and in-demand oracle services. Scroll's participation in SCALE will maximize its ecosystem's success by increasing its developers' access to industry-leading oracle data and oracle services and further minimizing the gas costs that Chainlink nodes incur when submitting oracle reports on Scroll.

About Scroll

Scroll is a fully EVM-equivalent zk-Rollup built to scale the Ethereum network. Committed to providing users with near-instant and cost-efficient transactions, Scroll upholds the high-security properties offered by the Ethereum network. As a community-centric and fully open-source ecosystem, Scroll aims to make blockchain scalability accessible to billions of users. With its zkEVM protocol layer, developer tools, and decentralized applications, Scroll aims to unlock the power of Web3 with the same security as the Ethereum blockchain. To learn more, visit: https://scroll.io/

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform. It has enabled trillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, on-chain finance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network, Chainlink empowers developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with seamless access to real-world data and off-chain computation across any blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains.

