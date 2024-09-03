Scrona AG and Electroninks Announce Collaboration in Materials and Process Development for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

ZURICH, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrona AG, a leading digital microfabrication startup known for deploying the world's first MEMS based electrohydrodynamic (EHD) multi-nozzle printheads, has announced a collaboration with Electroninks, the leader in metal organic decomposition (MOD) inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging. The companies will partner on process development, optimizing the use of Electroninks' materials within Scrona's MEMS based EHD printhead technology, to drive new use cases in the semiconductor industry.

As part of their partnership, Electroninks will make its advanced materials available to Scrona for processing with Scrona's EHD printhead technology. Scrona will then explore ways to incorporate Electroninks' materials into its existing product lines and applications and potentially new generations of its printheads. Joint research and development will take place in Scrona's Zürich application lab and in a regional technology center in Taiwan.

"This alliance between Scrona and Electroninks will accelerate innovation in semiconductor manufacturing by pushing the boundaries of what's possible in packaging in target applications such as RDL repair and fine line metalization, via filling and 3D interconnects," said Patrick Heissler, CEO of Scrona. "Our R&D efforts and process development can help meet the growing demand for higher performance, device miniaturization and reliability. "

"By working together, our companies can drive the commercialization of advanced semiconductor packaging processes that utilize cutting-edge EHD print head technology," said Melbs LeMieux, cofounder and president of Electroninks. "This will allow our customers to better adopt fine line print/repair, and RDL metallization solutions, thereby enabling the integration of complex functionalities into compact semiconductor packages."

About Scrona AG

Scrona is a spin-off from ETH Zurich, one of the top 10 global research universities. Scrona has developed the industry's first multi-nozzle 3D printing platform that can digitally print the impossible with sub-micrometer precision, on any material and at scale, improving and speeding manufacturing for today and tomorrow's products. Scrona's patented electrostatic printing technology has the potential to transform manufacturing of semiconductor, display and many other products with its ability to reduce production steps 10-fold, while also significantly reducing materials, energy and water usage. Learn more at www.Scrona.com

About Electroninks

Electroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complimentary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.

Electroninks' metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company's conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.

To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com

