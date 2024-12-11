Scrona to demonstrate 128-nozzle Printhead for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging, Display Manufacturing and Consumer Electronics at CES 2025

ZURICH, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrona AG, the micro-manufacturing startup and world record holder of the smallest ever printed color picture, will be demonstrating its new 128-nozzle printhead at CES.

What: Scrona's cutting-edge printing platform achieves micro-meter precision, unmatched throughput, and exceptional material flexibility, targeted for the following applications:

Scrona GEN3-128

Semiconductor manufacturing: Scrona's technology offers revolutionary capabilities for die-attach applications by dispensing the smallest volumes of adhesives with exceptional accuracy. It also supports ultra-high-resolution printing of conductive interconnects, crucial for developing advanced AI chiplets. These capabilities drive the evolution of chip manufacturing by enabling higher performance, miniaturization, and improved efficiency in production processes.





Displays: Scrona's groundbreaking printing technology is set to transform the display industry with its unparalleled precision in material dispensing. It enables high-resolution application of quantum dots onto the smallest micro-LED pixels, making it possible to create vibrant, energy-efficient next-generation displays.





Beyond displays and semiconductors, Scrona's versatile printing platform opens new opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, and life sciences applications. It enables the creation of electronic structures with the highest precision and material flexibility on curved or otherwise challenging substrates, going where traditional inkjet or screen printing cannot.

Where: swisstech Pavilion, Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Hall G, booth #61033.

When: January 7-9, 2024

About Scrona

Scrona is a spin-off from ETH Zurich, one of the top 10 global research universities. Scrona has developed the industry's first multi-nozzle printing platform that can digitally print with sub-micron precision, on any material and at scale. Its patented electrostatic printing technology is transforming manufacturing processes in the field of semiconductors, displays and many other products. It is enabling new designs not feasible for implementation with today's processes while significantly reducing material, energy and water consumption. Learn more at www.Scrona.com

