SCRONA Unveils World's First 128-Nozzle EHD Printhead at CES 2025

Launching with a newly developed print engine for seamless integration into production tools by the end of Q1 2025, the 128-nozzle printhead is poised to revolutionize high-precision manufacturing across industries.

"The rapid development from 8 to 48 and now to 128 nozzles in such a short time is a testament to the scalability of our MEMS-based EHD Gen-3 platform and execution of our team," said Dr. Patrick Galliker, CTO and Co-Founder of SCRONA.

A Leap in Digital Manufacturing for Key Industries

The SCRONA 128-nozzle printhead brings unprecedented precision, material flexibility, and scalability to industries such as semiconductor advanced packaging, display manufacturing, and consumer electronics. Key benefits and applications include:

Semiconductor Manufacturing: Revolutionary die-attach applications, dispensing ultra-small adhesive volumes with unparalleled accuracy. High-resolution printing of conductive interconnects, vital for advanced AI chiplets and chip manufacturing innovations.

Display Technology: Unmatched precision in applying quantum dots and color filters for next-generation micro-LED and OLED displays, enabling vibrant, energy-efficient screens. High-accuracy printing of adhesives and sealants for display packaging, facilitating thinner and flexible substrates.

Versatility Across Sectors: Enhanced printing capabilities for consumer electronics, defense, and life sciences, with the ability to print on curved or challenging substrates. A versatile solution surpassing the limitations of traditional inkjet and screen printing technologies.



Accelerating Mass Production Ready for EHD Technology

The introduction of the 128-nozzle printhead represents a paradigm shift in production technology, setting a new benchmark for accuracy, speed, and material flexibility. This innovation addresses the long-standing challenges of scaling EHD technology to meet the rigorous demands of high-volume manufacturing.

"We are thrilled to unveil our 128-nozzle EHD printhead at CES 2025," said Dr. Patrick Heissler, CEO, SCRONA AG. "This breakthrough paves the way for manufacturers to achieve greater performance, miniaturization, and efficiency in production processes while unlocking new opportunities for innovation in advanced technologies."

About Scrona AG:

Scrona is a spin-off from ETH Zurich, one of the top 10 global research universities. Scrona has developed the industry's first multi-nozzle printing platform that can digitally print with sub-micron precision, on any material and at scale. Its patented electrostatic printing technology is transforming manufacturing processes in the field of semiconductors, displays and many other products. It is enabling new designs not feasible for implementation with today's processes while significantly reducing material, energy and water consumption. Learn more at www.Scrona.com

