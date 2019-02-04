SCRS Welcomes Telehealth Platform Provider VirTrial to Global Impact Partner Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) announced today that VirTrial has joined the organization as a Global Impact Partner (GIP). SCRS' GIP Program provides a unique opportunity for sponsors, CROs and solution providers to engage with SCRS and its membership in an impactful manner. Becoming a GIP demonstrates VirTrial's commitment to clinical research sites and the role sites play in bringing new solutions to patients.

"The VirTrial leadership team has spent their entire careers working at research sites and with patients, conducting more than 10,000 trials. From this experience, our solution was developed with the needs of patients and sites in mind," said Mark Hanley, president/CEO of VirTrial. "We are honored to join SCRS as a GIP and collaborate with SCRS members to expand our dedication to site sustainability. VirTrial allows sites to conduct remote visits with patients using their own mobile devices. Reducing the number of in-person visits creates efficiencies and reduces burden on both patients and sites."

"VirTrial's virtual care platform provides much-needed ease for sites and patients alike as they navigate the challenges inherent to study visits," said SCRS VP of global business partnerships, Sean Soth. "By becoming an SCRS GIP, VirTrial is demonstrating their commitment to the global site community with a unique approach of in-clinic and virtual visits. SCRS is excited to work with VirTrial through the SCRS GIP and other programs integral to the advancement of clinical research sites."

About VirTrial

VirTrial provides a virtual care platform customized for clinical trial use with both patient and site needs in mind. VirTrial is transforming the use of telemedicine in the clinical research industry by offering a patient management program that combines video, text, and email for clinical trial sites to easily and conveniently address specific patient and/or study needs in a secure environment. The platform can be used on any device and at any site.

The company vision is to replace 25-40% of standard trial visits with virtual visits to create hybrid studies. This model is best-suited for Phase III and IV studies, rare diseases and to replace traditional telephone calls within a protocol. VirTrial enables higher performance by clinical trial sites, greater accessibility to trials for patients, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better medications to market more quickly. Visit www.VirTrial.com.

About SCRS

Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship and connectivity. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Join the community. Visit MySCRS.org.

