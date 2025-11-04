ScrubaDub Partners with Community Servings: Pumpkin Spice Car Washes & Pies to Help Critically Ill Neighbors!

Motorists Who Make a $35 'Pie for a Client' Donation Receive Free Express Wash

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub , New England's leading car wash, is teaming up with Community Servings for the 33rd annual "Pie in the Sky " fundraiser, supporting Massachusetts and Rhode Island neighbors facing critical illnesses and conditions such as high-risk pregnancy, cancer, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS. As a nod to the fall season, ScrubaDub is once again bringing a fun twist: with every $5 donation in-store, you'll get a Simoniz UltraShine upgrade in your wash, featuring a festive pumpkin spice scent!

Community Servings provides medically tailored, nutritious, scratch-made meals to chronically and critically ill individuals in MA and RI.

Buy or donate a Thanksgiving pie to provide a week of medically tailored meals for a neighbor in need—and get your car ready for fall! Every pie purchase or $35 'Pie for a Client' donation at https://www.pieinthesky.org/seller/scrubadub includes a FREE ScrubaDub Express Wash. You will also be entered to win a year of unlimited car washes! Plus, for just a $5 donation at any ScrubaDub location, you'll snag a free Simoniz UltraShine with a seasonal pumpkin spice scent!

"As a family-owned, New England-based business, we're proud to support our neighbors through Community Servings and help spread a little seasonal joy - one pie and one pumpkin spice car wash at a time," said Kory Vagos, Marketing Manager at ScrubaDub. "It's such a feel-good partnership, especially this time of year."

Over the past nine years, the Paisner family-owned car wash has contributed over $283,000 to Community Servings, providing more than 56,000 meals for its clients, caretakers, and dependents. In addition, ScrubaDub has donated over $440,000 of in-kind car wash services to customers who help them support the cause.

"The generosity of ScrubaDub and its customers has been a vital part of helping us provide essential meals to our community's most vulnerable," said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. "We're so grateful for their continued partnership."

The 33rd "Pie in the Sky" fundraiser runs at ScrubaDub until November 28th – don't miss your chance to make a difference! For more info, visit https://www.pieinthesky.org/seller/scrubadub .

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers ScrubaDub is New England's leading car wash with over 20 locations and 200 employees. Learn more at www.scrubadub.com .

