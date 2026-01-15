Scrubbed Appoints Vince De Leon as Chief Executive Officer in Planned Leadership Transition

Long-tenured technology and operations leader steps into CEO role, reinforcing continuity and readiness for Scrubbed's next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrubbed, a global professional services firm providing accounting, finance, tax, and advisory solutions, announced a planned leadership transition appointing Vince De Leon, formerly Chief Technology Officer, as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment reflects a deliberate succession plan and reinforces leadership continuity as Scrubbed advances its long-term strategy from a position of operational maturity and stability.

Vince De Leon, CEO of Scrubbed

De Leon has been with Scrubbed in its formative years and has been responsible for the firm's infrastructure and technology, including advising clients on technology systems, with a focus on enabling consistent execution at scale.

Mark Pineda, co-founder and board member, said the transition reflects both the firm's current strength and its next stage of development.

"We've built Scrubbed into a stable, continuously growing organization that's now poised for scale, and this is exactly the right moment to bring in someone with fresh energy to take us to the next level," Pineda said. "Vince is the ideal choice because he's been with us from the start, he understands our culture and our vision, and he's proven himself as a leader within our ranks. He has our full support as a board, and I'm confident he's going to supercharge our growth in a way that's going to benefit everyone in this organization."

De Leon's appointment supports Scrubbed's next phase of growth, guided by a leader who understands the company's operating model, client expectations, and governance responsibilities.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in accounting, operations, and technology advisory, specializing in financial management systems that support disciplined, secure, and timely reporting. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master's degree with concentrations in Finance and Corporate Management from California State University, East Bay.

"I'm grateful for the trust the Scrubbed Board has placed in me, and I'm genuinely excited about the opportunity ahead," De Leon said. "I've been with Scrubbed since its early years and my diverse background spanning finance, operations, and technology has given me a deep understanding of how every function of our organization connects to delivering exceptional client experiences. I'm ready to lead our organization forward with this talented team."

Co-founder and board member Gani Laguisma said the transition is intended to preserve Scrubbed's mission and culture while supporting continued evolution.

"This leadership transition is intentionally a step forward to a new chapter in the evolution of Scrubbed. The purpose and mission to create a professional service firm from good to great in serving its people, market and the community at large will remain the same," Laguisma said. "Vince is exceptionally well-positioned to lead this next phase, and I'm confident he'll bring fresh perspective and energy to accelerate our growth. As one of the co-founders, I'm honored to support this transition and remain a strategic ally to Vince and the team as we continue building something exceptional."

The company emphasized that the leadership change is not a shift in direction. Scrubbed will continue to prioritize a people-first culture, disciplined execution, and long-term client partnerships, with a focus on supporting CPA firms, CFOs, and business leaders who rely on consistent delivery and accountability.

