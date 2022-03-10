Scrubber Market to Record 5.91% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | 53% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Scrubber Market's potential growth difference will be USD 757.7 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.66%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 53% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for scrubber market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The electricity generation in the region is primarily reliant on coal-fired power plants, which will facilitate the scrubber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key revenue-generating economies

Vendor Insights-

The scrubber market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in expanding their operations in emerging economies to cater the evolving user needs from these nations. For instance, in April 2021, Alfa Laval Corporate AB extended its range of Unique DV-ST UltraPure diaphragm valves with slimmer actuators and optimized lightweight cast valve bodies along with options for unbeatably economical operation. In addition, the company launched Water ATM (Water Purification Plants) at Maraimalai and Avadi municipalities near Chennai, India.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Andritz AG

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

Clean Marine AS

Damen Shipyards Group

Ducon

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Hamon S.A.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

KCH Services Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nederman Holding AB

Thermax Ltd.

Tri-Mer Corp.

Verantis Environmental Solutions Group

Wartsila Corp.

Yara Marine Technologies

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Highlights

By Type

Wet Scrubber

The wet scrubber segment held the largest scrubber share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. Wet scrubbers are sturdy in design and can sustain a wide range of temperatures. They can also remove the most harmful gases and substances that contribute to acid rain and other environmental hazards. The demand for wet scrubbers is increasing due to their high efficiency in removing multiple gases and substrates from industrial exhaust gases. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

The wet scrubber segment held the largest scrubber share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. Wet scrubbers are sturdy in design and can sustain a wide range of temperatures. They can also remove the most harmful gases and substances that contribute to acid rain and other environmental hazards. The demand for wet scrubbers is increasing due to their high efficiency in removing multiple gases and substrates from industrial exhaust gases. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period. Dry Scrubber

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on other contributing segments.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Scrubber Market Driver:

Growth in Tourism, Health, and Retail Sectors:

The growth in the tourism sector has driven the demand for hospitality sectors requiring industrial scrubbers to clean floors, utensils, and other products efficiently while maintaining overall hygiene. The healthcare centers are also increasing their focus on installing more sophisticated equipment and devices for medical emergencies. Furthermore, with the growth of the e-commerce industry, the retail industry is experiencing dramatic progress. Thus, with the growth of the tourism and healthcare sectors, the need for cleanliness has also increased. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global scrubber market during the forecast period.

Scrubber Market Trend:

Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Scrubbers:

Growing demand for eco-friendly scrubbers is another factor supporting the scrubber market growth. Green and sustainable cleaning methodologies are significant trends in the industrial floor cleaner market. These methods reduce the carbon footprint on the environment and are cost-effective as they have led to significant savings of resources such as energy, water, chemicals, and waste. These practices reduce illness and injuries to the workforce in the industrial cleaning market. By adopting green and sustainable practices, the chemicals used for industrial cleaning are diluted, thus reducing packaging wastes and disposal costs of any hazardous chemicals. Hence, the demand for eco-friendly scrubbers will boost the demand for scrubbers, globally during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Static Mixer Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Prime Movers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Scrubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 757.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP., Clean Marine AS, Damen Shipyards Group, Ducon, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hamon S.A., Hitachi Zosen Corp., KCH Services Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nederman Holding AB, Thermax Ltd., Tri-Mer Corp., Verantis Environmental Solutions Group, Wartsila Corp., and Yara Marine Technologies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Wet scrubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wet scrubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wet scrubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wet scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wet scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dry scrubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dry scrubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dry scrubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 89: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 92: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

10.4 Andritz AG

Exhibit 94: Andritz AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Andritz AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Andritz AG - Key news



Exhibit 97: Andritz AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Andritz AG - Segment focus

10.5 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 99: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

Exhibit 104: CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 105: CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. - Key news



Exhibit 107: CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. - Segment focus

10.7 Ducon

Exhibit 109: Ducon - Overview



Exhibit 110: Ducon - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Ducon - Key offerings

10.8 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Exhibit 112: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Key news



Exhibit 115: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Segment focus

10.9 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 121: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 122: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 123: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 124: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

10.11 Thermax Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Thermax Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Thermax Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Thermax Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Thermax Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Thermax Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Wartsila Corp.

Exhibit 131: Wartsila Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Wartsila Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio