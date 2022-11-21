Scrubber System Global Market Report 2022: Worldwide Increase in Maritime Activities Bolsters Industry

Nov 21, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scrubber System Market by Type (Wet, Dry), End-User (Marine, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals, Pharmaceutical), Application (Particulate Cleaning, Gaseous/Chemical Cleaning), Orientation (Horizontal, Vertical) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global scrubber system market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%, from 2022 to 2027. Air pollution prevention policies and laws enforced by government to protect environment, rapid industrialization in major countries, and global increase in maritime activities are the major driving factor for scrubber system market.
Wet scrubber system: The largest segment of the scrubber system market, by product type
Based on product type, the scrubber system market has been split into wet and dry scrubber systems. Wet scrubber system were estimated to account for a larger share of the scrubber system market in 2021. The rising emission of greenhouse gases from electricity generation, and industries, making wet scrubber system ideal for such applications.
Oil & Gas segment is expected to emerge as the second largest segment based on end-user industry
By end user industry, the scrubber system market has been segmented into marine, oil & gas, metal & mining, power generation, chemical & petrochemical, food, beverage, & agriculture, glass, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and others. Oil & gas segment is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. Intesive application of natural gas and oil scrubber to favour the market growth.
Gaseous/Chemical Cleaning segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on application
By application, the scrubber system market has been segmented into gaseous/chemical cleaning, and particulate cleaning. Gaseous/chemical cleaning segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Need for removing SOx and NOx emissions from industries will drive the market segment.
Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period
Europe is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing maritime trade and growth of shipbuilding industry, and strict emission norms and ban of open-loop scrubbers will create a demand for closed-loop scrubbers in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Air Pollution Prevention Policies and Laws Enforced by Government to Protect Environment
- Rapid Industrialization in Major Countries
- Global Increase in Maritime Activities
Restraints
- High Operating and Maintenance Costs
- Strict Regulatory Policies for Disposal of Contaminated Effluents from Scrubber Systems
Opportunities
- Enforcement of Global Sulfur Cap Limit by IMO
- Rising Demand for Dual-Fuel Engines
Challenges
- Contamination due to Heavy Metals Found in Scrubber Washwater
- Availability of Substitute Fuel Oil Such as VLSFO
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Scrubber System Market, by Product Type
7 Scrubber System Market, by End-User Industry
8 Scrubber System Market, by Application
9 Scrubber System Market, by Orientation
10 Scrubber Systems Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alfa Laval
- Andritz Ag
- Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Brenntag
- Ceco Environmental
- Cr Clean Air
- Duke Energy
- Ergil
- Fuji Electric
- Gea
- Hitachi Zosen Inova
- Kch
- Nederman
- Pacific Green Technologies
- Pollution Systems
- Schutte & Koerting
- Thermax
- Tri-Mer Corporation
- Valmet
- Verantis Environmental Solutions Group
- Wartsila
- Yara Marine Technologies
