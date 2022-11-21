Scrubber System Global Market Report 2022: Worldwide Increase in Maritime Activities Bolsters Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scrubber System Market by Type (Wet, Dry), End-User (Marine, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals & Chemicals, Pharmaceutical), Application (Particulate Cleaning, Gaseous/Chemical Cleaning), Orientation (Horizontal, Vertical) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scrubber system market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%, from 2022 to 2027. Air pollution prevention policies and laws enforced by government to protect environment, rapid industrialization in major countries, and global increase in maritime activities are the major driving factor for scrubber system market.

Wet scrubber system: The largest segment of the scrubber system market, by product type

Based on product type, the scrubber system market has been split into wet and dry scrubber systems. Wet scrubber system were estimated to account for a larger share of the scrubber system market in 2021. The rising emission of greenhouse gases from electricity generation, and industries, making wet scrubber system ideal for such applications.

Oil & Gas segment is expected to emerge as the second largest segment based on end-user industry

By end user industry, the scrubber system market has been segmented into marine, oil & gas, metal & mining, power generation, chemical & petrochemical, food, beverage, & agriculture, glass, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and others. Oil & gas segment is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. Intesive application of natural gas and oil scrubber to favour the market growth.

Gaseous/Chemical Cleaning segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on application

By application, the scrubber system market has been segmented into gaseous/chemical cleaning, and particulate cleaning. Gaseous/chemical cleaning segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Need for removing SOx and NOx emissions from industries will drive the market segment.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period

Europe is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing maritime trade and growth of shipbuilding industry, and strict emission norms and ban of open-loop scrubbers will create a demand for closed-loop scrubbers in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Air Pollution Prevention Policies and Laws Enforced by Government to Protect Environment

Rapid Industrialization in Major Countries

Global Increase in Maritime Activities

Restraints

High Operating and Maintenance Costs

Strict Regulatory Policies for Disposal of Contaminated Effluents from Scrubber Systems

Opportunities

Enforcement of Global Sulfur Cap Limit by IMO

Rising Demand for Dual-Fuel Engines

Challenges

Contamination due to Heavy Metals Found in Scrubber Washwater

Availability of Substitute Fuel Oil Such as VLSFO

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Scrubber System Market, by Product Type

7 Scrubber System Market, by End-User Industry

8 Scrubber System Market, by Application

9 Scrubber System Market, by Orientation

10 Scrubber Systems Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval

Andritz Ag

Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox

Brenntag

Ceco Environmental

Cr Clean Air

Duke Energy

Ergil

Fuji Electric

Gea

Hitachi Zosen Inova

Kch

Nederman

Pacific Green Technologies

Pollution Systems

Schutte & Koerting

Thermax

Tri-Mer Corporation

Valmet

Verantis Environmental Solutions Group

Wartsila

Yara Marine Technologies

