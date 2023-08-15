Scrubbers and Thermal Oxidizers to Drive Global Air Pollution Control Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Pollution Control Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global air pollution control systems market, focusing on key geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis covers historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, as well as future projections from 2022 to 2030. The report examines various product categories, such as scrubbers, thermal oxidizers, catalytic converters, electrostatic precipitators, and other related products. Furthermore, it assesses applications in sectors like chemicals, iron & steel, power generation, and cement.

The report offers insights into value sales trends and percentage breakdowns for the specified regions over three timeframes: 2014, 2023, and 2030. Overall, the study presents a comprehensive overview of the air pollution control systems market's past, current, and future dynamics.



Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market to Reach $142 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air Pollution Control Systems estimated at US$78.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$142 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Scrubbers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$30.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermal Oxidizers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Air Pollution Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

Beltran Technologies Inc.

Elex AG

Feida Group Company Limited

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Fujian Long king Co., Ltd.

king Co., Ltd. Hamon

John Wood Group Plc

KC Cottrell Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Mutares AG

Siemens AG

Southern Erectors, Inc.

Thermax Global

Tianjie Group Co., Ltd.

