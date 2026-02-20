SCRUBBING BUBBLES® EASY CLEAN PRODUCT LINE WINS 2026 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA AWARD

40,000 American Shoppers Voted the Scrubbing Bubbles® Easy Clean Most Innovative Products in the Bathroom Cleaning Category

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to make bathroom cleaning quicker and more effective, the Scrubbing Bubbles® Easy Clean product line is being recognized for exactly that. The line has earned a 2026 Product of the Year USA Award in the Bathroom Cleaning Category, a distinction determined by 40,000 American shoppers in a national study conducted with Kantar. Scrubbing Bubbles®, America's #1 selling bathroom cleaner brand*, helps make cleaning your bathroom the easiest job in the world with Scrubbing Bubbles® Easy Clean, an innovative line of bathroom and toilet cleaners that work hard so you don't have to.

About Scrubbing Bubbles® Easy Clean Products

Developed to deliver effective results and simplify one of the most common household tasks, the Easy Clean product line features fast-acting formulas that dissolve soap scum, hard water stains and limescale with less scrubbing. Along with its Multi-Purpose Foam Trigger, the line also features a no-fatigue continuous aerosol spray that both hold 5X** faster cleaning power and dissolve stains in seconds, along with a color-changing foaming toilet powder for quick refreshes between deep cleans.

Determined through a national study conducted with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, Product of the Year USA Award is the largest consumer-voted awards program focused on product innovation. Winners are selected based on consumer evaluation of innovation, quality and overall satisfaction.

"The 2026 Product of the Year winners highlight the next wave of product innovation and the brands setting the pace for what consumers want now," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "We're proud to recognize Scrubbing Bubbles® Easy Clean as a 2026 Product of the Year Award winner, based on votes from 40,000 American consumers who value its quality, innovation, and real-world impact."

Recognized as a globally established seal of approval, the Product of the Year USA Award helps guide consumers toward standout new products both online and in stores at a time when innovation and choice can feel overwhelming. The distinctive red Product of the Year USA Award seal helps shoppers quickly identify products that excel in innovation across function, design, packaging, or ingredients.

The complete list of 41 2026 Product of the Year USA Awards winners was revealed at the annual Product of the Year USA Awards Event in New York City on February 19th.

For further information about Scrubbing Bubbles® Easy Clean products visit ScrubbingBubbles.com. Additional details on the full list of 2026 Product of the Year USA Awards Winners, and a chance to win a selection of the winning products, can be found at productoftheyearusa.com, along with Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) and with the hashtag #POYUSA2026.

Scrubbing Bubbles® Easy Clean products are available nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon, in-store and online.

About Scrubbing Bubbles®

S.C. Johnson acquired Scrubbing Bubbles® in 1998, with the mission of introducing a fresh approach to bathroom cleaning. With its memorable mascot "Scrubby" and foaming power, the brand quickly became a trusted name in homes across the country.

Scrubbing Bubbles® continues to lead bathroom cleaning innovation, creating smarter solutions that make cleaning faster, easier, and more effective. From time-saving sprays to hands-free toilet cleaners, we're always working to simplify the way you clean. As part of the SC Johnson family, we're also focused on doing better for the world around us—through thoughtful design, responsible packaging, and a commitment to cleaner homes and a cleaner planet.

About Product of the Year USA Awards:

Product of the Year USA Awards is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established nearly 40 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year USA Awards winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year USA Awards logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar services over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

