SCRUBBLADE Overhauls Website With Brand New Mobile Friendly Platform And Design

"SCRUBBLADE is an incredibly innovative brand. Its online presence showcases the dedication we have to our brand and customer with its clean, contemporary design, response time and consumer interaction," said Billy Westbrook, founder and CEO of SCRUBBLADE. "Not only does the new website feel more streamlined, but from a business perspective, we have more than doubled our traffic and online sales just ONE month from launch. We also now get live reviews from verified customers. This is a streamlined way to hear directly from our customers on the performance of our products and allows us to immediately react. So far, the overwhelming feedback has been extremely positive."

Now catering to mobile devices and community with customer posts on its homepage, the newly launched SCRUBBLADE website features a faster and more accurate vehicle finder. With over 2,500 cars and trucks in the database and a customized Shopify platform, the new website also offers a quicker checkout. After its initial launch in March, the company has seen over a 50 percent increase in mobile visits. Visit https://www.scrubblade.com/ for more information.

About SCRUBBLADE

SCRUBBLADE has been offering the industry's most advanced wiper blade since 2006. While other premium blades are designed for the exclusive purpose of removing water from a vehicle's windshield, SCRUBBLADE features a patented dual blade system with individual functions. The leading blade loosens debris using hundreds of raised triangular ridges, while the inside trailing squeegee blade sweeps away remaining residue and moisture. Its newly launched website now matches the brand's innovation and is live for consumers to browse and shop.

