Scrum Studio and Tokyu Land Corporation Host Sakura Deeptech Shibuya Accelerator Demo Day Showcasing Global Deeptech Innovation

TOKYO, Jan. 22, 2026 -- Scrum Studio Inc . and Tokyu Land Corporation hosted the SAKURA DEEPTECH SHIBUYA 1st Anniversary & Demo Day on December 4, 2025, commemorating one year since the opening of SAKURA DEEPTECH SHIBUYA and highlighting the inaugural Sakura Deeptech Shibuya Accelerator program achievements.

Opened in January 2025, SAKURA DEEPTECH SHIBUYA (SDS) is a global innovation hub that supports deeptech startups tackling global societal challenges. In collaboration with world-class partners, including faculty from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), SDS has rapidly grown into an international community platform that fosters collaboration across startups, corporations, academia, and government.

The Sakura Deeptech Shibuya Accelerator (SDA), launched in June 2025 by Scrum Studio, accepted 10 deep-tech startups from Japan and overseas to the six-month program. Participating startups gained in-depth insight into the Japanese market, engaged in proof-of-concept projects with Japanese corporations, and explored pathways to product commercialization.

"Our inaugural accelerator cohort has demonstrated not only technical excellence, but also the power of collaboration," said Masami Takahashi , President of Scrum Studio. "By working closely with corporate partners and industry leaders, we are building a foundation for impactful innovation that extends well beyond SAKURA DEEPTECH SHIBUYA."

The Demo Day welcomed more than 200 participants, including representatives from leading corporations, venture capital firms, universities, research institutions, government organizations, and global startups. Michael Cottrell, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy Japan, spoke on a panel about communication strategies and cultural considerations for overseas startups working with Japanese companies.

Collaboration Highlights

Verobotics × Tokyu Land Corporation

Verobotics, an Israel-based startup developing fully autonomous façade-cleaning robots, conducted a live demonstration at Shibuya Sakura Stage. The robot successfully cleaned windows on the Central Building while collecting façade condition data. Tokyu Land Corporation is currently evaluating operational workflows and potential full-scale deployment, and plans to continue supporting Verobotics' expansion in the Japanese market.

Loliware × Tokyu Land Corporation

Loliware, a U.S.-based startup developing seaweed-derived plastic alternatives, conducted a pilot deployment of its biodegradable straws at an event at Tokyu Resort Town Katsuura in September 2025. Additional deployments across other projects are currently under consideration.

Foundation Alloy × Kai Corporation

Foundation Alloy, a U.S.-based startup pioneering the world's first fully solid-state metal technology, initiated collaboration discussions with Kai Corporation. A proof-of-concept experiment to manufacture knives using Foundation Alloy's metal processing technology is planned for 2026. The technology has the potential to eliminate material waste, shorten production timelines, and reduce manufacturing costs compared to conventional processes.

2025 Cohort

The inaugural cohort included startups across climate tech and AI & robotics:

Aikido Technologies - Self-upending floating offshore wind platform technology

- Self-upending floating offshore wind platform technology Code Metal - Agentic workflow that executes automatic code conversion and optimization platforms for edge devices

- Agentic workflow that executes automatic code conversion and optimization platforms for edge devices Edgenesis - Developer of an open-source IoT gateway to achieve interoperability in IoT

- Developer of an open-source IoT gateway to achieve interoperability in IoT EX-Fusion – Developer of next-generation energy through inertial confinement fusion

– Developer of next-generation energy through inertial confinement fusion Foundation Alloy – Developer of next-generation high-performance metal alloys

– Developer of next-generation high-performance metal alloys Impossible Metals – AI-powered robots to sustainably mine and sell critical minerals from the seabed

– AI-powered robots to sustainably mine and sell critical minerals from the seabed Loliware – Developer of Sustainable, Seaweed-derived plastic alternatives

– Developer of Sustainable, Seaweed-derived plastic alternatives Novathena - Developer of real-time AI collaborators to deliver procedural excellence in device manufacturing

- Developer of real-time AI collaborators to deliver procedural excellence in device manufacturing Thermulon - Developer of scalable and cost-efficient next-generation aerogels

- Developer of scalable and cost-efficient next-generation aerogels Verobotics – Robotics platform that provides fully automated cleaning and inspection services

Scrum Studio and Tokyu Land Corporation have opened pre-registration for deeptech startups worldwide for the 2026 accelerator program ( https://bit.ly/3LuBLL8) . The 2026 theme is Creative Deeptech; the program seeks deep-tech startups that fuse technology and culture that will innovate and amplify Shibuya's creative ecosystem.

