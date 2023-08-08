Scrum Studio Announces First Startups Chosen for the Second Year of Well-BeingX Open Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Studio Inc. announced the selection of 12 companies that will join the second year of its Well-BeingX open innovation program. Held in partnership with leading Japanese corporations, including Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, Tokyo Tatemono Co. , Japan Tobacco Inc. , Hakuhodo Inc ., and Lion Corp ., the program helps create and grow new business opportunities with startups developing products and solutions that enhance well-being.

This year's program focuses on products and solutions that address key areas of health and wellness with a particular focus on Women's Health, Nutrition and FoodTech, and Senior Care and Inclusive Tech.

Among the 12 companies chosen for the program are Canada-based Tuktu , an AI platform that provides family-like support to seniors and individuals needing assistance and Japan's Croix Co ., which has also been selected for its healing sound treatments that promote sleep, meditation, and relaxation through music, nature sounds and video content.

"Scrum Studio is thrilled to welcome this innovative and diverse set of startups for this second year of Well-BeingX" said Michael Proman with Scrum Studio. "Individual well-being has become one of the most important issues of our time and through this program, we've already worked with more than 37 startups that are addressing the most pressing issues impacting well-being worldwide. We are particularly excited about launching this second-year program with new startups that are reimagining how to support well-being."

Starting today, selected companies will begin working with Japanese partner companies, supporter companies, and observer municipalities on business co-creation initiatives - culminating in a "Demo Day" held in December of 2023.

About Scrum Studio, Inc.

Scrum Studio, Inc. is an open innovation platform formed to bridge the gap between iconic Japanese corporations and startups from around the world. The platform focuses on three pillars to create new business opportunities: acceleration, incubation, and connection. Its vertical studio programs include SmartCityX, and Food Tech Studio - Bites! Learn more at https://scrum.vc/studio/.

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture firm based in San Francisco with a growing Tokyo office. With entrepreneurial expertise and a strong network in Japan, we actively support portfolio global growth and success. Learn more at Scrum Ventures.

