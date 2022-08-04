Scrum Studio Announces Participating Wellness Startups for WellBeingX Open Innovation Program

Femtech, Mindfulness, Health Equity, Digital Therapeutics, and Tools for Elderly Featured Among Companies Set to Collaborate with Leading Japanese Corporations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Scrum Studio Inc. announced the selection of 37 seed to growth stage companies that will participate in its inaugural WellBeingX open innovation program. Held in partnership with leading Japanese corporations, including Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Japan Tobacco Inc., and Hakuhodo Inc., the program aims to foster and invest in companies with a shared mission to improve an individual's overall wellbeing.

The 37 companies selected from over ten countries around the world are focused on some of the most critical issues shaping the future of wellness, including mental health and stress, physical fitness, creating connections for diverse communities, and women's overall health.

"Scrum Studio is excited to support these innovative companies - each one taking on a critical area of 'wellbeing' that will help individuals lead longer, healthier and happier lives," said Micheal Proman, managing director, Scrum Ventures. "The global pandemic catapulted the need for wellness solutions to the forefront, making programs like WellBeingX essential to pushing these issues forward. Today, with our Japanese partners along with investors and mentors, Scrum Studio is looking forward to what we can build with these companies and how we can make an impact."

Applicants were invited to present products and solutions that address key areas impacting wellness, including Personal Care & Wellness, Nutrition & Health Management, Aging & Care, Insurance & Health Management, and Mind & Body.

Among the companies joining the program are Israel-based Intuition Robotics, which has developed new tools for empowering healthier, happier living as people age, and Norway-based Stready, which is developing loyalty programs to jump-start and motivate physical activity. HOMMA, a Japanese and US-based company, has also been selected for its innovative use of technology and architecture in creating diverse communities.

The companies will begin discussions today with Japanese partner companies, supporter companies, and observer municipalities in preparation for the kick-off event scheduled for mid-September. Full-scale efforts toward business co-creation programs will take place over the next few months, with the results of the program announced at a "Demo Day" held in December 2022.

