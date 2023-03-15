Scrum Studio Launches Third Year of SmartCityX Open Innovation Program

SmartCityX 2023 Seeks Startups Focused in Four Thematic Areas - Mobility, Metaverse, Regional Wellness, and Lifestyle Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Studio Inc . announced the launch of the third year of SmartCityX , an open innovation program helping startups advance products through collaboration with corporations, local governments, and investors from Japan and around the world. As part of the launch, Scrum Studio also announced that TV Asahi Corporation will be a partner - joining the program's eight other partner corporations and seven municipalities in driving innovation for cities of the future.

Designed for entrepreneurs developing disruptive technologies that transform the way we live, learn, and work, this year's program seeks companies leveraging innovative technologies focused on four thematic areas, including Mobility, Metaverse, Regional Wellness, and Lifestyle Transformation. Given the opportunities for growth in these sectors, Scrum Studio will also look closely at startups with particularly outstanding co-creation ideas for investment consideration.

Now in its third year, the program has helped facilitate more than 15 promising collaborations between startups, Japanese corporations, and cities – establishing Japan as one of the foremost innovators in smart-city technologies. Most recently, Hakuhodo and Japan Airlines launched an "Experience-Based NFT" demonstration project in Toba City, Mie Prefecture, and Amami City, Kagoshima Prefecture. Leveraging web3 technology, the program's experiential NFT products raise awareness for Japan's regional areas and help attract local and international visitors.

The application period opens today and ends May 31, 2023. Startups will be chosen by June 2023 at which time the official program kicks off, including access to industry executives and business development opportunities. The program runs from February 2023 to December 2023. Interested startups are invited to apply here: https://airtable.com/shrkG79E9u7cyWhHn

SmartCityX Participants Include.

Partner Companies: Japan Airlines Corporation, East Japan Railway Company, Japan Tobacco, Lion Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, TV Asahi Corporation, Woven Planet Holdings (Community Partner), Japan Post Co. (Community Partner), Hakuhodo Inc. (Community Partner)

Municipal Partners: Fukui Prefecture, Mie Prefecture, Shibuya Ward, Kaga City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Kashima City, Ibaraki Prefecture , Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry

, City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Resource Partners: Amazon Web Services Japan K.K., Government of Catalonia Trade & Investment Office, CIC Japan LLC, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Liil Ventures

About Scrum Studio, Inc.

Scrum Studio, Inc. is an open innovation platform formed to bridge the gap between iconic Japanese corporations with startups from around the world. The platform focuses on three pillars to create new business opportunities: acceleration, incubation, and connection. Its vertical studio programs include SmartCityX, Food Tech Studio - Bites!, and Well-BeingX .

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture firm based in San Francisco with a growing Tokyo office. With entrepreneurial expertise and a strong network in Japan, the firm actively supports portfolio companies' global growth and success.

