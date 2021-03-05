Scrum Ventures Establishes Scrum Studio Co., Ltd., Brings on Former Uber and WeWork Executive as President

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Ventures today announced it has established Scrum Studio Co., Ltd., an open innovation studio platform. Masami Takahashi, previously with Uber Japan and WeWork Japan, will join the newly established entity as President.

Scrum Studio Co., Ltd. will incorporate and build on the studio programs that Scrum Ventures has created over the last two years. To date, three studio programs have been launched, including SPORTS TECH TOKYO, SmartCityX, and Food Tech Studio -- Bites! Now as an independent entity, Scrum Studio Co., Ltd. will focus on the following pillars to create new business opportunities:

Acceleration: Managing global studio programs that connect Japanese companies and startups from around the world to develop co-creation opportunities

Managing global studio programs that connect Japanese companies and startups from around the world to develop co-creation opportunities Incubation: Fostering spin-out entrepreneurship through joint ventures with Japanese companies and establishing Japanese subsidiaries for overseas startups

Fostering spin-out entrepreneurship through joint ventures with Japanese companies and establishing Japanese subsidiaries for overseas startups Connection: Delivering valuable connections through Scrum Connect Online, an online platform that provides various startup info and enables startups to have direct contact with Japanese corporates

"Thus far, Scrum's studio efforts have brought together more than 50 leading Japanese corporate partners, more than 200 mentors from around the world, and invited entrepreneurs from more than 40 countries to participate in programs focused on smart cities, food tech, and sports," said Tak Miyata, General Partner and Founder of Scrum Ventures. "With Masami's international experience working with large corporations and startups from around the world, we are very excited to welcome him to lead Scrum Studio Co., Ltd. and expand its business. Together we will connect Japan and the world, continuing to create innovations that have global impact."

Japanese Innovation Executive Joins to Drive Growth

With extensive experience in management and leading strategic growth initiatives, Masami Takahashi will take on the role of President to build Scrum Studio Co., Ltd. into a leading incubation platform. Tak Miyata, the founder and General Partner of Scrum Ventures, will continue to develop new business opportunities as CEO of Scrum Studios Co., Ltd.

Takahashi commented, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is entering a period of great transformation to build the foundations of a new social environment. The use of technology and open innovation that transcends industries and borders is crucial in order to update the norms that we have become accustomed to. By leveraging my experiences launching new businesses and bridging large companies with start-ups, I will strive to create new values and innovations that have a positive impact on society."

About Masami Takahashi

Before joining Scrum Studio, Takahashi served as Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager for WeWork Japan, where he spearheaded its business launch and product development efforts to cater to changing office demands. Prior to WeWork he led Uber's business in Japan as President and launched UberEats in Tokyo in 2016. He started his career by working at Sony in Tokyo, Paris, and the San Francisco Bay Area, taking on roles in marketing, product management, and corporate development.

Takahashi earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and an MBA from INSEAD.

About Scrum Studio Co., Ltd.

Scrum Studio Co. is an open innovation platform formed to bridge the gap between iconic Japanese corporations with startups from around the world. The platform focuses on three pillars to create new business opportunities: acceleration, incubation, and connection. Its vertical studio programs include SPORTS TECH TOKYO, SmartCityX, and Food Tech Studio - Bites! Learn more at https://scrum.vc/studio/

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture firm based in San Francisco with a growing Tokyo office. With entrepreneurial expertise and a strong network in Japan, we actively support portfolio global growth and success. Learn more at https://scrum.vc/

