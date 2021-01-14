Scrum Ventures Expands SmartCityX Program with the Addition of Five New Supporter-level Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Ventures today announced it has has expanded its partner companies for SmartCityX, a global open innovation program focused on bringing a diverse mix of stage-agnostic startups together along with some of the most iconic Japanese corporations and industry thought-leaders to better restore the vibrancy, appeal, and hope in cities across the world.

Launched in August of 2020, the program seeks best-in-class, stage-agnostic startups from around the world with the aim of putting technology, data, and resources to work to make better decisions and enhance the quality of life for our diverse communities. SmartCityX startups roughly fall into six pillars: Consumer Products & Services, Mobility, Smart Buildings, Connectivity & Infrastructure, Social Innovation, and Energy, Resources & Sustainability.

SmartCityX now includes eight partner companies representing each industry in Japan:

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd ., a leader in developing new insurance products, with a focus on contributing to the development and growth of smart cities by providing new insurance products that utilize advanced technology.

., a leader in developing new insurance products, with a focus on contributing to the development and growth of smart cities by providing new insurance products that utilize advanced technology. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. , a petroleum company supplying energy to Japan and countries around the globe committed creating new value through innovation, the company is shifting to supply advanced, high-performance and electronic materials that support the lifestyles of the next generation.

, a petroleum company supplying energy to and countries around the globe committed creating new value through innovation, the company is shifting to supply advanced, high-performance and electronic materials that support the lifestyles of the next generation. SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. , a corporate group of more than 200 companies in 20 countries manufacturing a broad range of products centering chiefly in housing, pipe equipment, housing construction materials and chemical products for construction use, as well as high-performance plastics, and medical products and services.

, a corporate group of more than 200 companies in 20 countries manufacturing a broad range of products centering chiefly in housing, pipe equipment, housing construction materials and chemical products for construction use, as well as high-performance plastics, and medical products and services. Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. , a software company focused on developing innovative new technologies and advanced safety systems related to automated driving with a focus on smart city design, connected mobility, and robotics.

, a software company focused on developing innovative new technologies and advanced safety systems related to automated driving with a focus on smart city design, connected mobility, and robotics. NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION , a telecommunications company operating regional services in the west areas of Japan .

, a telecommunications company operating regional services in the west areas of . Nihon Unisys Ltd. , a computer equipment wholesaler and software development company committed to the creation of sustainable communities through collaboration and cooperation, valuing consumers' viewpoints to create better information communication technologies.

, a computer equipment wholesaler and software development company committed to the creation of sustainable communities through collaboration and cooperation, valuing consumers' viewpoints to create better information communication technologies. Hakuhodo Incorporated , a global integrated marketing solutions company, focused on creating a new future through partnerships that go beyond industries and boundaries.

, a global integrated marketing solutions company, focused on creating a new future through partnerships that go beyond industries and boundaries. East Japan Railway Company , a one of the world's largest railway companies serving 17.8 million customers per day with a focus on "community building" that integrates transportation into the various ways citizens live, work and travel.

The program has added five new supporter-level partners, who will collaborate with the program's eight partner companies and startups.

The five new supporter partners are:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. , a leading Japanese food and biotechnology corporation guided by its aspiration to apply its unique strengths to help resolve social issues by providing healthy food and supporting wellbeing.

, a leading Japanese food and biotechnology corporation guided by its aspiration to apply its unique strengths to help resolve social issues by providing healthy food and supporting wellbeing. JCB Co., Ltd. , a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer committed to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

, a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer committed to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION , a Japanese multinational manufacturer of a variety of innovative mobility products to realize human-centric smart cities which enrich the lives of individuals and communities.

, a Japanese multinational manufacturer of a variety of innovative mobility products to realize human-centric smart cities which enrich the lives of individuals and communities. DeNA Co., Ltd. , a provider of a broad range of mobile and online services including games, live streaming, entertainment and healthcare, aiming to delight and impact the world through the use of the internet and AI.

, a provider of a broad range of mobile and online services including games, live streaming, entertainment and healthcare, aiming to delight and impact the world through the use of the internet and AI. Lion Corporation a manufacturer of soap, toothpaste and other hygiene products seeking to help consumers enjoy healthy, comfortable living through the provision of products while engaging in educational activities and communication aimed at creating better living habits.

SmartCityX will be selecting roughly 100 startups in early February 2021 to participate in the inaugural studio program.

About Scrum Ventures

Scrum Ventures is an early-stage venture firm investing across a range of industries in the U.S. and Japan. Based in San Francisco with extensive experience and networks in both Silicon Valley and Japan, Scrum Ventures accelerates portfolio companies with global opportunities and helps corporations innovate. Scrum Studios is a platform that connects startups and Japanese global corporations. Learn more at https://scrum.vc/

