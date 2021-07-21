Scrum.org Launches New Professional Agile Leadership™ - Evidence-Based Management (PAL-EBM) Training Course

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum.org, The Home of Scrum, today announced at the Agile 2021 virtual conference, its new Professional Agile Leadership – Evidence-Based Management (PAL-EBM) training course. Scrum.org and its founder Ken Schwaber, co-creator of Scrum, introduced the Evidence-Based Management™ (EBM) framework and Guide in 2014, which is an Agile approach to help leaders guide their teams toward continuously improving customer outcomes, organizational capabilities, leading to positive business results. PAL-EBM is a hands-on, activity-based training course where participants in leadership roles (including executives, managers, Scrum Masters, Product Owners, coaches, and consultants) learn what EBM is and how to apply it.

"Ken Schwaber first introduced Evidence Based Management 7 years ago. Since its creation, the Scrum community has been using it and incrementally improving it," said Patricia Kong, Product Owner - Enterprise Agility, Scrum.org. "Many organizations continue to adopt agile but measure it with traditional, non-agile approaches. This class provides attendees with clear, practical advice on how to move to an agile approach to measurement."

In the class, participants learn what EBM is and how to apply it. Through a series of exercises, participants learn techniques that support an agile mindset:

Drive operational improvements by using four Key Value Areas (Unrealized Value, Current Value, Time to Market, and the Ability to Innovate) as lenses for evidence-based decision making

Create a cultural environment using clear goals, appropriate measures and trust to enable self-management and autonomy

Shift the conversation away from measuring progress purely through team performance metrics, toward a focus on customer-centricity and improving customer outcomes

Use empiricism to set and achieve strategic goals, managing the unknown and complexity through experimentation and by adapting goals along the way

"We're excited to expand our long collaboration with the team at Scrum.org. We see EBM as a valuable framework enabling organizations to shift focus from granular outputs to critical customer and business outcomes using value-based measures," said Derek Holt, general manager of DevOps and Agile for Digital.ai . "We believe the new class will be influential in shifting people to an agile, outcome-based mindset. Additionally, extending our partnership enables Digital.ai to incorporate EBM metrics and best practices into our AI-powered value stream delivery and management platform, allowing customers to get started with EBM right out of the box."

Public PAL-EBM classes are currently being listed on the Scrum.org website here and will be increasing over the coming weeks. Private classes for organizations are always available by contacting a Professional Scrum Trainer near you. When offered in-person, this course is generally delivered in one full day, however, when offered as a Live Virtual Class, the course may be broken up into more, shorter days. All participants completing this course will receive a password to attempt the PAL-EBM certification assessment. Read the course description and learn more about EBM .

About Scrum.org

Scrum.org, the Home of Scrum, was founded by Scrum co-creator Ken Schwaber as a mission-based organization to help people and teams solve complex problems. We do this by enabling people to apply Professional Scrum through hands-on training courses, globally recognized certifications and ongoing learning all based on a common competency model.

Scrum.org supports people wherever they are on their learning journey from beginner to highly experienced practitioner, helping them to grow over time with ongoing learning opportunities and resources. Community members share knowledge and gain new insights from each other leveraging forums, blogs and more.

