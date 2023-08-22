SCS Creative, Improove Win Best Topic Specific Blog at 2023 Content Marketing Awards

WOOD-RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Content quality is key to an SEO campaign's success. For content writing agency SCS Creative and SEO agency Improove, a focus on content quality nabbed secures results for clients — and first-place recognition from the Content Marketing Institute.

The companies won "Best Topic Specific Blog" in the Content Marketing Awards, an annual contest that recognizes leading campaigns across all marketing mediums. The winning project was the blog for California-based accessory dwelling unit (ADU) startup Spacial Homes.

Improove logo

"I take pride in adhering to the highest possible standards for content. It's validating to see those efforts recognized by the Content Marketing Institute," said Stella Morrison, Founder, SCS Creative. "Our writers are honored to see their hard work recognized."

The best topic-specific blog category evaluates nominations based on how content helps focus an audience on a subject of mutual interest to the company and its customers. SCS Creative spearheaded content writing, while Improove Inc. developed and executed SEO strategy.

"We are thrilled to receive this award alongside SCS Creative," said Calleah Johnson, Team Lead at Improove Inc. "Our teams diligently worked to provide exceptional content and SEO services to our clients. At Improove, we take pride in our ability to reverse engineer strategies and focus on ROI, helping businesses grow their traffic and see tangible results in revenue."

The Spacial Homes blog focused on ADU construction in California, a challenging housing market in need of affordable housing solutions. The website received over 400,000 visitors and saw a 1,700% rise in traffic in 2022, particularly with California audiences, which made up around 80% of visitors.

"A campaign is only as successful as how it resonates with their target audience… the data shows that our content successfully reached potential customers," Morrison said.

The Content Marketing Awards' 2023 judging panel reviewed nearly 1,000 entries. Winners and finalists were determined across 60 categories that recognize multiple aspects of content marketing.

ABOUT SCS CREATIVE

Founded and led by an award-winning former journalist, SCS Creative combines a reporter's insight, a marketer's instinct, and an SEO brain trust into one rockstar content writing team. Drawing from these three pillars, they produce engaging content built for search engines and people. For more information, visit scs-creative.com.

ABOUT IMPROOVE

Founded by ex-Googler Michael Schwarz, Improove is a global digital growth firm that manages over 300 clients in 70+ countries and in 20+ languages. Clients include Fortune 50 companies to SMEs to high-growth startups. Driven by passion and a commitment to shared values, Improove makes it possible for people to find useful, relevant information that inspires, broadens their horizons, and adds value to their daily lives. The agency's core competencies include SEO, search engine advertising, conversion optimization, Amazon advertising, and Google Analytics. Improove has offices in New York, Vienna, Madrid, and Munich. For more information, visit improove.net.

