SCS Global Services Deploys RizePoint Platform to Seamlessly Administer & Share GLOBALG.A.P. Audits

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCS Global Services (SCS) — an internationally recognized third-party certifier of food quality, safety, and sustainability claims — has partnered with RizePoint — a technology leader in the food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility space — to streamline third-party audits and compliance management processes. SCS' adoption of the RizePoint platform is initially focused on administration and submission of audits according to the GLOBALG.A.P. standard.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a trademark and a set of standards for good agricultural practices (G.A.P.). With the leading mobile auditing platform in the marketplace, RizePoint is one of the first audit technology partners approved to submit audit results via the GLOBALG.A.P. Audit Online Hub in accordance with the newest audit submission requirements. These important processes help farmers, growers, and other producers demonstrate that they meet GLOBALG.A.P. standards and earn the prestigious GLOBALG.A.P. certification.

"RizePoint provides everything that SCS needs to deliver GLOBALG.A.P. certifications in an easy-to-use mobile app and quality management platform," said RizePoint President Kari Hensien. "Our off-the-shelf solution makes the auditing process accurate, easy, efficient, and valid. And our integration with GLOBALG.A.P. makes the submission process seamless so producers can get certified sooner."

"RizePoint's platform allows SCS to strengthen our service delivery and partnership with GLOBALG.A.P. through API integration to ensure complete data transfer," said Bonnie Holman, Director, Sustainable Agriculture at SCS. "The mobile auditing app supports streamlined compliance verification and efficient collection and communication of audit information to our clients in meaningful reports. We can also provide data analysis for large supply chains to better under how their audit data translates to performance and risk."

"When we partnered with RizePoint last year, this is exactly the way we intended our collaboration to work," said Roberta Anderson, Executive Vice President of GLOBALG.A.P. North America. "RizePoint's digital solutions seamlessly integrate with the GLOBALG.A.P. system, helping producers meet the new submission requirements."

RizePoint excels at building technology to empower users to audit, assess results, and determine when and if corrective actions must be taken. Its best-in-class solution is complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly, boosting visibility, accuracy, transparency, and efficiency.

About RizePoint

For more than 22 years, RizePoint has offered a quality management software solution that helps companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. The company serves the food, hospitality, and retail industries with a world-class mobile auditing tool and a cloud-based platform that automates quality management systems, including internal, external, and self-assessment and -inspection programs. RizePoint works with the most prestigious brands in the world, including SGS, ConAgra, L Brands, and Marriott, supporting them on a variety of quality, safety, and compliance activities. For more information, visit rizepoint.com/industries/tpa/.

About SCS Global Services

Since 1984, SCS Global Services has been a pioneer and leader in the field of environmental, sustainability, and food standards and third-party certification, serving the natural resources, built environment, food and agriculture, consumer products sectors and more. Partnering with companies, government agencies, NGOs, and stakeholders, SCS strives to advance sustainable development goals through independent assessment, the application of sound science, and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com/

About GlobalG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a leading global certification program whose mission is to bring farmers and retailers together to produce and market safe food, to protect scarce resources, and to build a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.globalgap.org.

