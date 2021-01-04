SCS Promotes Vidhya Viswanathan, PE, to Southwest Director of Engineering

Environmental solutions for industries and municipalities as they do business and provide services. Tweet this

Viswanathan is active in solid waste and renewables industry associations. She has won awards for her projects and plaudits as a rising young professional. She has proven her leadership and ability to tap into the broad skillsets at SCS, forming proactive and responsive teams to design and implement the right environmental solutions for her clients.

"We're continuing to develop our cross-disciplinary teams across the firm because they promote value-engineering, increase operational efficiency, and inculcate safety while meeting regulatory compliance goals," adds Viswanathan. "We are serving our clients better while supporting their goals with practical, cost-effective, and compliant waste management and diversion systems and programs."

Viswanathan is a registered civil engineer with years of experience working with large municipalities and private waste management firms. Her experience in permitting, designing, and constructing landfills includes cell expansion, liner installation, and landfill gas collection and control systems. Her focus on helping our clients comply with solid waste regulations and finding opportunities to design-build-operate systems that reduce our environmental footprint, recycle our waste, and produce renewable energy are winning awards and gaining industry recognition.

As with all SCS executives, she continues serving her clients in San Diego and Arizona in her expanded role.

About SCS Engineers

SCS Engineers' environmental solutions directly result from our experience and dedication to solid waste management and other industries responsible for safeguarding the environment. For more information about SCS, please visit us at www.scsengineers.com, or contact [email protected].

