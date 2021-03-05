SCS Real Estate Hires Samantha Cricks to Lead Expansion

MOSINEE, Wis., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCS Real Estate announces that Samantha Cricks has joined the company as managing broker. SCS Real Estate is the real estate entity for S.C. Swiderski, LLC, a regional leader in real estate development which has over a half billion dollars of residential projects in development.

Samantha Cricks has nearly 15 years of management experience. She started her real estate career in Madison in 2002 and has been selling in the Wausau market since 2018. She will handle recruiting and training agents, business development, policies and compliance SCS Real Estate.

Cricks was selected to lead the expansion of the brokerage. Business Development Manager Jacqui McElroy said, "We are happy to have Samantha at SCS Real Estate. Her integrity and drive will allow the brokerage to grow its residential business. S.C. Swiderski will begin construction of single family homes in 2021 and SCS Real Estate be the exclusive listing broker for our new homes."

SCS Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage and is currently seeking to add additional agents at all career levels. "I am excited to lead real estate agents in providing the SCS Difference to buyers, sellers and investors. It is amazing to be part of this dynamic company with its broad reach across all areas of real estate," explained Cricks.

About S.C. Swiderski, LLC: S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a real estate, construction, and property management company specializing in residential projects. The Real Estate Division manages the company's real estate portfolio handling acquisitions, sales, project design, planning, and development as well as operating a full service real estate brokerage. The Construction Division oversees building design, project budgets and scheduling, contract procurement, project management, and construction management. The Property Management Division provides professional leasing, management, grounds keeping, and maintenance for the real estate portfolio. All areas of the company work together to proudly deliver quality housing with great service known as the SCS Difference.

