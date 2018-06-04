S&C's Wanda Reder to Launch Grid-X Partners, LLC, a Women-Owned Consulting Company for Utility Industry Transformation

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&C Electric Company's Chief Strategy Officer, Wanda Reder, announces her departure from S&C to form Grid-X Partners, LLC, a women-owned consulting company. Reder will apply her expertise and position as a recognized leader in the electric utility industry to help utilities, communities, and regulators solve the complex energy challenges of the future grid.

The goal of Grid-X Partners is to pioneer new and innovative approaches to advance the electric power grid and enable success for the future energy environment. The utility industry is rapidly undergoing unprecedented change and becoming increasingly complex, with many new challenges emerging. Grid-X Partners was formed to collaborate with clients and be a trusted resource by providing extensive energy delivery knowledge and experience. Grid-X Partners will help clients navigate through challenges by developing and implementing strategies for success in the energy environment of the future.

"Companies working in the power industry have a new need for long-term planning and problem-solving because they operate in a dynamic market with continual regulatory changes," said Reder, Grid-X Partners CEO and founder. "I'm looking forward to helping others build the grid of the future we all are seeking."

Considered a dynamic visionary and a foremost thought leader in the utility industry, Reder is a sought-after keynote speaker, a member of the prestigious National Academy of Engineering, the vice chair for the U.S. Department of Energy Electricity Advisory Committee, chair of the Advisory Board for the National Research Foundation in Singapore, and a member of Illinois NextGrid, which is addressing critical issues facing Illinois' electric utility industry.

Reder has led the charge for industry change while holding several leadership positions within the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), including serving on the IEEE Board and the IEEE Foundation Board, as president of the IEEE Power & Energy Society, founder and past chair of IEEE Smart Grid, founder and past chair of the IEEE PES Scholarship Plus Initiative, and a champion of the IEEE Smart Village, aimed at bringing sustainable electricity to more than 50 million underserved people by 2025.

"Wanda has an unmatched perspective and expertise for where the electric grid is heading and what needs to happen to get it there," said Kyle Seymour, S&C's chief executive officer. "Her leadership and expertise have played an integral role in crafting S&C's strategy, and I know firsthand how valuable her consultation will be for others in her endeavors at Grid-X Partners. We will miss Wanda at S&C, but her vision for the industry is well-aligned with ours, and we will continue to benefit from her work."

About Grid-X Partners, LLC

Grid-X Partners, LLC is a woman-owned provider of strategic management consulting services for utility clients and their stakeholders, providing business and technology expertise to support operations, projects and future grid goals. WBE certification pending, www.gridxpartners.com.

