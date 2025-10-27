SCSP and NVIDIA Launch "Task Force on AI and the Future of Work" to Strengthen America's AI Leadership

Special Competitive Studies Project

Oct 27, 2025, 10:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) and NVIDIA today announced their collaboration to establish the Task Force on AI and the Future of Work. This critical initiative is dedicated to accelerating America's AI leadership by cultivating the most innovative and technologically skilled workforce in the world.

At the direction of founder and CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, and SCSP Chair Eric Schmidt, this collaboration combines NVIDIA's deep technical expertise in AI and accelerated computing with the SCSP's strategic policy vision, forging a unified national response to this technological revolution.

"To strengthen America's global leadership in AI, we must invest in our people," said NVIDIA Vice President of External Affairs Ned Finkle. "By giving our workforce the skills, tools, and opportunities to thrive in the AI Industrial Revolution, we secure our nation's competitiveness for generations to come."

"Sustaining America's leadership in AI is fundamentally a workforce challenge," said SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari. "AI is remaking the economy, and this task force is about equipping every American to participate fully in that new era. We're focused on building a future where workers, businesses, and government collaborate to drive innovation, share prosperity, and turn big ideas into real-world action."

The Task Force on AI and the Future of Work will be established in early 2026, deliver an interim report at SCSP's AI Expo in May, and a final report in October 2026. Its members will be from industry, academia and government. Additional details will be available when the members are announced.

About SCSP: The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) is a non-partisan, non-profit initiative with a mission to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as emerging technologies reshape our national security, economy, and society.

For more information, please contact Tara Rigler at [email protected] or Sarah Weinstein at [email protected].

