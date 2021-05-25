SCT|CoreCompli Selected as Compliance Management Software Provider by Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA)

IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCT|CoreCompli, powered by HOTB Software, a leading large-enterprise software solution developer for accredited healthcare facilities, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA) through a competitive RFP process to provide a Survey Data Management and Compliance Platform for all 220+ ambulatory surgery centers.

The SCT|CoreCompli platform will enable the centers to maintain and document their regulatory and compliance activities and provide real-time reporting and analytics across the entire organization. The solution allows for a secure yet readily accessible platform enabling all staff to utilize operational tools while identifying compliance metrics and deficiencies.

As it stands, the platform is set to roll out across all SCA ambulatory surgery centers in Q3 of 2021 and will streamline all compliance activities including policy & procedure management, electronic logging, credentialing, accreditation survey management, and so much more. This partnership will bring complete oversight and efficiency to SCA facilities, creating a harmonious compliance program and dialogue among all applicable ASCs.

"We are excited about our partnership with SCA and are looking forward to providing them with our comprehensive solutions in compliance and accreditation," said Jason Connolly, President, HOTB. "SCT|CoreCompli, as a platform, has so much to offer, from daily operational tools, long-term survey guidance, and predictive analytics and benchmarking. Our selection through the competitive RFP process is a true testament to our platform and offerings."

SCA takes pride in working together to improve healthcare in America. From its commitment to clinical quality and delivering the best patient experience to serving the community, SCA's team truly makes a difference and SCT|CoreCompli is proud to be working alongside them.

About HOTB Software

HOTB Software Solutions is headquartered in Irvine, California, and specializes in large-scale infrastructure, compliance, and security. Since its inception, HOTB has created, deployed, and currently manages systems that are used by the U.S. Treasury and over 14 state agency clients. SCT|CoreCompli leverages HOTB's professional experience and skill set to provide the vehicle that captures the best practices of accreditation and compliance experts.

About Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA)

SCA is a top leader in the health care industry and is driven by its mission to improve health care in America. SCA is proud of its more than 250 surgical facilities, 10,000 teammates, and 8,500 physicians who serve nearly one million patients each year. Their mission is simple — to care for patients, serve physicians, and improve health care. To achieve this, they maintain and uphold each of their core values: clinical quality, integrity, service excellence, teamwork, accountability, and continuous improvement.

