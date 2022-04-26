SCTE® Announces Emmy® Win

NATAS Presents Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award to SCTE®, CableLabs® and OATC

EXTON, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, announces that it has earned a Technology & Engineering Emmy® for its development of the Event Scheduling and Notification Interface (ESNI) standard SCTE 224. SCTE was awarded the Emmy® alongside CableLabs® and Oracle Applications & Technology Consulting (OATC).

The 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards were presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) last night in a ceremony at the Wynn Encore Ballroom in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas.

"The development of the ESNI standard provides another example of how the SCTE standards program is paving the way for the broadcast industry," said Mark Dzuban, President and CEO of SCTE. "As distributors migrate to IP-delivered video content, systems must be created to replicate the traditional functional systems in order to create a contiguous service capability between QAM and IP video delivery."

ESNI builds on the Event Signaling and Management API (ESAM), for which CableLabs® received an Emmy® in 2021. ESNI allows content providers to distribute alternative programming based on geographical region, timing, and other related policies. CableLabs® led the industry specification effort for these two technologies.

"Our collaboration with SCTE and OATC on the ESNI standard is enabling the delivery of video content to subscribers' many IP-connected devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and game consoles via a variety of distribution paths," said Phil McKinney, President and CEO, CableLabs®. "We are honored to receive another Technology & Engineering Emmy® award that recognizes the work we are doing to keep people connected by making broadband faster and more responsive, reliable, and secure."

This latest win represents the third Emmy® earned by SCTE. The not-for-profit member organization was recognized by the Academy for its development of the ESAM and API standard (SCTE 250) last year. SCTE also received a Technology & Engineering Emmy® in 2012 for developing local ad-insertion standards for cable (SCTE 35 and SCTE 104), which are used worldwide as foundational standards for ad insertion and program distribution control. Partnering with experts and other industry professionals to develop operational best practices for emerging technologies, the SCTE Standards program is the only American National Standards Institute–accredited developer focused on cable telecommunications.

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

About CableLabs®

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the broadband cable industry,CableLabs® creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs® delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry.

About OATC

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, OATC is a professional services firm specializing in Oracle Enterprise Applications (EBS, Cloud ERP, HCM, and SCM) and Oracle technology projects, such as OEM and OCI.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE® is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org.

